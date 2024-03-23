Canary In a Covid World
The "Canary" has landed in the UK Parliamentary Library
34 Canaries speaking out...
Mar 23
Canary In a Covid World
Canary - Rodney Palmer Testimony
Censorship In Television News / The Day Journalism Died.
Mar 19
Canary In a Covid World
Canary - Dr. Pierre Kory's Testimony - The War On Modern Repurposed Drugs
Senator Ron Johnson “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?"
Mar 13
Canary In a Covid World
Canary Dr. Martin Kulldorff - Harvard Tramples the Truth
When it came to debating Covid lockdowns, Veritas wasn’t the university’s guiding principle.
Mar 12
Canary In a Covid World
Canary testimony by Dr. Harvey Risch
“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”
Mar 11
Canary In a Covid World
Canary - Ed Dowd Testimony
Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?
Mar 9
Canary In a Covid World
Canary - Testimony From Jessica Rose
Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?
Mar 8
Canary In a Covid World
Canary: Dr. Robert Malone - An Extraordinary Individual Risking Everything - Testimony
Video & Transcript from: Senator Johnson's Round Table - "Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?"
Mar 7
Canary In a Covid World
Canary - Senator Ron Johnson's Opening Remarks
Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?
Mar 6
Canary In a Covid World
Canaries giving testimony - Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?
Canaries in our book at Senator Johnson's round table discussion - SUMMARY
Mar 4
Canary In a Covid World
February 2024
Highlighting other important Canaries - Lara Logan
Lara Logan
Feb 28
Canary In a Covid World
