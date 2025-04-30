Censored by Amazon — But #1 Anyway

We have some bittersweet news to share.

While we’re celebrating the release of the Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power audiobook, which just became the #1 New Release in Public Health on Amazon, there’s a side of the story you probably didn’t hear.

Amazon refused to let us advertise the book.

Here’s the reason they gave:

"Your ad contains content or product(s) prohibited from advertising. Content that revolves around highly debated social topics is not permitted."

In other words, because the book features personal stories and real data that challenge the dominant COVID-era narrative — and dares to explore “highly debated” topics — Amazon wouldn’t allow it to be promoted on their platform.

And it likely had less to do with what’s inside the book and more to do with the title itself. Just including the word Covid is often enough to trigger algorithmic suppression. That’s how fragile — and controlled — the system still is.

The irony? So much of what the Canaries were warning about has since been confirmed.

They spoke up about early treatments that were ignored or dismissed.

They shared stories of vaccine injury when online support groups were scrubbed from social media.

They saw search results manipulated and dissenting voices buried.

The Canaries saw the propaganda and witnessed the censorship — not only around them, but directly affecting their own lives. That’s why they spoke out then, and why they continue to speak out now.

And yet — even now — this censorship continues.

But here’s what’s powerful: it didn’t work.

Despite the ad bans and algorithmic throttling, readers found the book anyway.

Real people shared it. And today:

Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World (Vol. 1) and Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear and Power (Vol. 2) are both Amazon #1 Best Sellers

Next, we’ll be testing Instagram to see if the newly “awake” Mark Zuckerberg is serious about change. He’s now publicly admitted that Facebook was pressured by the White House to suppress Covid-related content — and that he regrets complying. Time will tell if the algorithms have been adjusted accordingly.

We also want to acknowledge something important: Amazon remains one of the very few major bookstores willing to carry Covid-related books like the Canary series. In a world where many retailers refused to list titles that challenge the dominant narrative, this still matters. And now that both volumes are available to bookstores through IngramSpark, we hope more and more outlets will begin to carry them as well.

The good news? The censorship wall around Covid is cracking.

More people are hearing the truth. More are beginning to question what they were told. And the more we share, the faster the tide turns.

We’ll try again in the future. For now, we’ll keep telling these stories — because they matter.

The people know, even if the algorithms don’t.

Thank you for standing with the Canaries. You’re the reason these voices are still being heard.

Share

Share