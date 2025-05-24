Canary In a Covid World

Stop the BS247
5h

I totally agree with the speaker they forced this on pregnant women and many lives were lost. I'm glad they are bringing the truth forward.

Henry Lahore
4h

The authors of the paper that claimed 82% recanted in 2022- it was actually 9%

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8894688/

