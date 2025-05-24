Canary Dr. James Thorp’s shocking US Senate testimony on C19 vaccine harms to pregnant women (Video below).

This past week, Dr. James Thorp—board-certified OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist—delivered stunning testimony at the U.S. Senate hearing titled “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccinations.”

Dr. Thorp’s testimony exposed how U.S. health authorities bribed and coerced obstetricians across the country to push the COVID-19 injection on pregnant women, despite early signals of extreme risk. He described a concerted government campaign that co-opted professional medical associations and leveraged financial incentives to suppress dissent and promote the narrative that the shots were “safe and effective.”

“The raw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated for COVID-19 during the first trimester. This mirrors the effect of chemical abortion drugs such as RU-486.”

His words were clear, damning, and rooted in firsthand professional insight: pregnant women—among the most vulnerable—were intentionally targeted by a system that prioritized compliance over caution, and propaganda over informed consent.

Dr. Thorp is a courageous truth-teller and a featured author in both of our Amazon #1 bestselling books:

Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World –Vol. 1 Chapter 24: “The Most Egregious Violation of Medical Ethics in the History of Medicine”

Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power Vol. 2– Chapter 17: “How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable”

In both chapters, Dr. Thorp lays out the disturbing evidence and timeline behind what he calls “a calculated and unethical assault on maternal health.” His Senate testimony this week confirms and amplifies everything he wrote.

We encourage everyone to watch the hearing, read his chapters, and share this post widely. The world needs to hear the truth—especially the women and families who were never told what was really at stake.

Share

// Four Canaries from our “Canary in a Covid World” books testified at Senator Ron Johnson Senate hearing this past week. Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Joel Wallskog and attorney Aaron Siri who works on behalf of our beneficiary ICAN.//