Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Otness's avatar
David Otness
2d

I keep saying---and will continue to state---that cognitive dissonance is the most lethal disease of the 21st century.

That people still will not come to terms with---let alone entertain---the notion that an organized shadowy group of wealthy power-seeking and wielding psycho/sociopaths have conspired to alter the destiny of the human race. For that matter, there are likely substantial factions in this dystopian congregation too.

The proof is in the pudding. And the pudding is already in those mRNA-injected people.

A criminal, previously inconceivable act of great violence has been perpetrated upon humanity.

And to witness how they are getting away with it illustrates its profound magnitude of long term plotting from genesis to fruition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Canary in a Covid World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture