Remy in Ratatouille Taught Us to Cook. These Rats Taught Us to Pay Attention.

We don’t take any pleasure in sharing this — but some signals are too disturbing to ignore.

In Ratatouille, Pixar’s Remy, a small rat with a big dream, taught us to create. He brought joy to the kitchen and reminded us that talent can come from the most unexpected places.

But today, another group of rats — this time in the lab — are sending a very different message.

As Nicolas Hulscher recently highlighted in

a peer-reviewed study published in

(April 2025) offers deeply troubling findings. Female rats injected with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines experienced significant ovarian damage — including depletion of their primordial follicle pool and increased follicular loss via apoptosis. In plain terms: the vaccine compromised the rats' lifelong supply of eggs.

Vaccines

If these findings hold true for humans, the implications for global fertility are profound.

Unlike men, women are born with all the eggs they will ever have. Any damage to that reserve is biologically irreversible. And while the global birth rate has been falling for over a decade, it’s the sharp drop since 2021 that has caught the attention of many critical thinkers.

Importantly, this isn’t the first signal we’ve had. The discovery that the spike protein accumulates in the ovaries was first brought to public attention by Canadian immunologist and Canary,

, who obtained Pfizer biodistribution data from the Japanese regulatory agency through a FOIA request. That data showed that the spike protein was not staying at the injection site — it was traveling, and concentrating, in organs including the ovaries.

We documented Dr. Bridle’s early warnings and recognizing the importance of Dr. Bridle’s work, Canary

penned a public letter of defence that condemned the suppression of legitimate scientific discourse and the personal attacks against Dr. Bridle. We documented this in this post:

Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Byram Bridle: Early Warnings Ignored

Remy taught us to cook.

These rats are showing us something else — a warning.

This isn’t fiction. This isn’t fear-mongering. This is a peer-reviewed study supported by earlier whistleblower science — and it demands attention. We’ve ignored enough Canaries. Let’s not ignore this one.

🔗 Read the study here

Share Canary In a Covid World

BREAKING: COVID-19 mRNA Shots Destroy Over 60% of Women’s Non-Renewable Egg Supply

New study finds rats injected intramuscularly with human-equivalent mRNA doses suffered irreversible loss of primordial follicles — the foundation of fertility.By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve, was recently published in the journal Vaccines:

Objectives: This study aimed to elucidate the effects of messenger RNA (mRNA) and inactivated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines on ovarian histology and reserve in rats. Methods: Thirty female Wistar albino rats, aged 16–24 weeks, were randomly divided into three groups (n = 10): control, mRNA vaccine, and inactivated vaccine groups. Each vaccine group received two doses (on day 0 and day 28) at human-equivalent doses. Four weeks post-second vaccination, ovarian tissues were harvested for analysis. Results: Immunohistochemical analysis was performed to evaluate the expression of transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGF-β1), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), caspase-3, and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) in ovarian follicles. Both vaccines induced significant increases in TGF-β1, VEGF, and caspase-3 expression, with more pronounced effects in the mRNA vaccine group. Conversely, AMH expression in the granulosa cells of primary, secondary, and antral follicles showed marked reductions (p < 0.001). The counts of primordial, primary, and secondary follicles decreased significantly in the inactivated vaccine group relative to controls and further in the mRNA vaccine group compared to the inactivated group (p < 0.001). Additionally, the mRNA vaccine group exhibited a decrease in antral and preovulatory follicles and an increase in atretic follicles compared to the other groups (p < 0.05). The serum AMH level was diminished with the mRNA vaccination in comparison with the control and inactivated groups. Conclusions: Our findings suggest that both mRNA and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines may detrimentally impact ovarian reserve in rats, primarily through accelerated follicular loss and alterations in apoptotic pathways during folliculogenesis. Given these observations in a rat model, further investigations into the vaccines’ effects on human ovarian reserve are needed.

Here’s what the study found in simple terms:

Severe Destruction of Ovarian Reserve

Rats injected intramuscularly with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine — at a human-equivalent dose — experienced a >60% reduction in primordial follicles , the foundational egg supply for future fertility (p < 0.001).

The inactivated vaccine (CoronaVac) also caused loss, but to a lesser extent.

Damage Targets Non-Renewable Egg Supply

The primordial follicle pool is finite and non-regenerating — females are born with all the eggs they will ever have.

Destruction of this pool is irreversible, leading to permanent fertility loss if translated to humans.

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) Levels Crashed

AMH, a hormone reflecting ovarian reserve, dropped significantly in the mRNA group — both in serum and in ovarian tissue (p < 0.001).

Lower AMH is associated with poor fertility outcomes and earlier menopause.

Elevated Cell Death and Inflammatory Signals

Increased expression of caspase-3 (a cell-death enzyme) and inflammatory markers like TGF-β1 and VEGF were found in vaccinated rats.

These biomarkers are linked to ovarian atresia, fibrosis, and long-term tissue damage.

More Severe Effects with mRNA Vaccines

Compared to the inactivated vaccine, the mRNA group had: Fewer growing follicles (primary, secondary, antral, preovulatory) More dying follicles (atretic) Greater reductions in hormone markers of fertility



If these findings indeed apply to humans, the implications for global fertility rates are profound. This kind of damage — to a woman’s lifelong egg supply — is biologically irreversible.

Unfortunately, a recent study by Manniche et al indicates that these ovarian reserve destruction findings likely DO translate to humans. Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women:

NICOLAS HULSCHER, MPH

·To gain deeper insights, get your copy of Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World (Vol. 1) and Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (Vol. 2). These books include chapters from 71 Canaries from many of the world most courageous and qualified voices. Available now through Amazon—be inspired by their bravery and dedication.