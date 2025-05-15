We are excited to hear that yet another Canary is singing in the halls of power, Dr. Aseem Malhotra from the UK has joined MAHA as their Chief Medial Advisor. Dr. Malhotra is an internationally renowned authority in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of hearth disease.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra’s brilliant chapter in Canary in a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World is a must read (Listen). As a tribute to Aseem, we have decided to release the full 22 minute audio version of his Chapter 13 entitled “How Pharmaceutical Overreach, Corruption and Health System Failures Birthed COVID.” (Full audio book available from Audible here.)

1× 0:00 -22:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Share