We’re excited to share that the audiobook version of Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power was quietly released on March 31st — and it’s already the #1 New Release in Public Health on Amazon!

This gripping follow-up to Volume 1 features 37 brave and fascinating Canaries sharing their experiences and insights from one of the most turbulent times in recent history. It’s a powerful, eye-opening read — and now, you can listen to it too.

Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money Fear and Power is available in print, ebook, and now audiobook formats on Amazon.

A reminder: $3 from every book sold is donated to three organizations doing important work — React19, Children's Health Defense, and ICAN.

Thank you for your ongoing support. Every purchase helps spread these vital stories and supports those fighting for transparency, accountability, and medical freedom.

Share