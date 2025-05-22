Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Warner's avatar
Jill Warner
2d

Thank you for your service and sacrifice in helping to bring this nightmare to the public's attention so that others may get the care they need and deserve. I'm sorry for the suffering you and so many have endured and continue to endure. It is so very unfortunate but obvious that we find ourselves on a battlefield against an entity that means to do harm to humanity. You are an example of the realization that we all must collectively fight or succumb to this great evil. Their is no other choice. God bless you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Otness's avatar
David Otness
1d

I keep saying---and will continue to state---that cognitive dissonance is the most lethal disease of the 21st century. That people still will not come to terms with---let alone entertain---the notion that an organized shadowy group of wealthy power-seeking and wielding psycho/sociopaths have conspired to alter the destiny of the human race. For that matter, there are likely substantial factions in this dystopian congregation too. The proof is in the pudding. And the pudding is already in those mRNA-injected people.

A criminal, previously inconceivable act of great violence has been perpetrated upon humanity. And to witness how they are yet getting away with it illustrates its profound magnitude of long term plotting from genesis to fruition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Canary in a Covid World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture