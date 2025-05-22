From Surgeon to Survivor: Dr. Wallskog’s Powerful Senate Testimony Today on COVID Vaccine Injury
Watch Dr. Joel Wallskog, a COVID vaccine-injured orthopaedic surgeon, deliver his powerful testimony today before the U.S. Senate on the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Wallskog is not only a co-founder of React19 — the leading advocacy organization for the vaccine-injured — but also a contributor to Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power. In Chapter 2, titled "Stories of Vaccine Injury: React19’s Mission to Support the Injured and Push for Recognition," he shares the personal and collective struggle for truth, justice, and reform.
Today, his voice echoes in the halls of power — on behalf of thousands silenced, dismissed, or ignored.
Thank you for your service and sacrifice in helping to bring this nightmare to the public's attention so that others may get the care they need and deserve. I'm sorry for the suffering you and so many have endured and continue to endure. It is so very unfortunate but obvious that we find ourselves on a battlefield against an entity that means to do harm to humanity. You are an example of the realization that we all must collectively fight or succumb to this great evil. Their is no other choice. God bless you!
I keep saying---and will continue to state---that cognitive dissonance is the most lethal disease of the 21st century. That people still will not come to terms with---let alone entertain---the notion that an organized shadowy group of wealthy power-seeking and wielding psycho/sociopaths have conspired to alter the destiny of the human race. For that matter, there are likely substantial factions in this dystopian congregation too. The proof is in the pudding. And the pudding is already in those mRNA-injected people.
A criminal, previously inconceivable act of great violence has been perpetrated upon humanity. And to witness how they are yet getting away with it illustrates its profound magnitude of long term plotting from genesis to fruition.