Watch Dr. Joel Wallskog, a COVID vaccine-injured orthopaedic surgeon, deliver his powerful testimony today before the U.S. Senate on the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Wallskog is not only a co-founder of React19 — the leading advocacy organization for the vaccine-injured — but also a contributor to Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power. In Chapter 2, titled "Stories of Vaccine Injury: React19’s Mission to Support the Injured and Push for Recognition," he shares the personal and collective struggle for truth, justice, and reform.

Today, his voice echoes in the halls of power — on behalf of thousands silenced, dismissed, or ignored.

