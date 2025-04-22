“Follow the Silenced” premieres worldwide on May 15th at 6PM CDT(UTC-5). This powerful new documentary amplifies the voices of the vaccine-injured, the cover up and so much more. We will update you with more information / links closer to the event.

The cover of the documentary features vaccine-injured Canary Brianne Dressen — a remarkable woman, co-founder of React19, and author of Chapter 2 in Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World - “The Collateral Damage of American Censorship; Desperate Messages, Lives Broken.”

Watch the “Follow the Silenced” trailer below and the interview with documentary film maker Matthew Guthrie:

Trailer and interview with filmmaker Matthew Guthrie follows at 6:30. From the High Wire:

“Filmmaker, Matthew Guthrie, discusses his groundbreaking documentary, “Follow the Silenced”, on the High Wire with Del Bigtree, chronicling the biggest cover-up of a generation of the devastating injuries from the experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Four years in the making, the film follows not only the heartbreaking stories of the injured, but the diabolical concealment traced all the way to the head of the FDA.”

