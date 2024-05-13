Senior British MP Sir Christopher Chope (cabinet minister in both Margaret Thatcher and John Major governments) mentions "Canary In a Covid World" in the UK House of Commons during a debate on excess deaths.
Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. Available from Amazon in print, ebook and audio here.
Congrats on the book! Curious, what was the inspiration behind using "canary" as opposed to other possibilities?