Senior British MP Sir Christopher Chope (cabinet minister in both Margaret Thatcher and John Major governments) mentions "Canary In a Covid World" in the UK House of Commons during a debate on excess deaths.

Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. Available from Amazon in print, ebook and audio here.

Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. Available from Amazon in print, ebook and audio here.