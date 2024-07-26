Canary In a Covid World
Summer audio series: Chapter 2 The Collateral Damage of American Censorship
Summer audio series: Chapter 2 The Collateral Damage of American Censorship

Desperate Messages, Lives Broken - Author & Vaccine Injured Brianne Dressen
Jul 26, 2024
Transcript

Chapter 2 The Collateral Damage of American Censorship: Desperate Messages, Lives Broken - Audio by the author Brianne Dressen, vaccine injured and founder of advocacy group React19.

For your listening enjoyment, this summer we will be releasing the full audio version of various chapters from Canary In a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders.

For full version in print, ebook or audio, please visit Amazon Audible or Apple audio:

Now an Amazon #1 Best Seller!

