Canary In a Covid World
Canary In a Covid World
Summer audio series: "Canary In a Covid World" Chapter 1 - Colin McAdam
0:00
-22:06

Summer audio series: "Canary In a Covid World" Chapter 1 - Colin McAdam

Where Your Fear Begins - full chapter audio
Canary In a Covid World
Jul 15, 2024
Share
Transcript

Chapter 1 Colin McAdam “Where Your Fear Begins”

For your listening enjoyment, this summer we will be releasing the full audio version of various chapters from Canary In a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders.

For full version in print, ebook or audio, please visit Amazon Audible or Apple audio:

Now an Amazon #1 Best Seller!

Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Canary In a Covid World
Canary In a Covid World
Authors
Canary In a Covid World
Recent Posts
Summer audio series: Chapter 2 The Collateral Damage of American Censorship
  Canary In a Covid World