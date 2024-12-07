Heroes in the Fog of War: Canaries Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Byram Bridle’s Stand for Scientific Integrity and Truth
In the spring of 2021, something didn’t feel right. Our spidey senses went off. It was subtle at first—a gnawing feeling that something wasn’t adding up. But it wasn’t long before two voices emerged that changed everything for us: Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Byram Bridle. These two brave scientists were among the first to alert us that all was not as it seemed. Their evidence-based insights, their clarity of thought, and their personal sacrifices pulled back the curtain on a much larger story.
Since that moment, we have followed their work closely, researching, questioning, and connecting the dots for ourselves. We are extremely honored to have them included in the Canary in a Covid World books. In fact, Dr. Malone was the very first Canary who agreed to participate in this project, and for that, we are deeply grateful.
The intent of these books, as we wrote in the introduction of the first volume, has always been clear:
"The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. Over the last three years, solo voices have too often been drowned out of the discourse. For once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You’ll understand the power of censorship and propaganda to conceal the lies and dishonesty that now underpin our societal foundations."
These words still ring true today. Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle have been the solo voices who refused to be silenced. Their courage reminds us all to speak our truth, be critical, and, above all, stay free.
Dr. Robert & Jill Malone – Chapter 21, Vol. 1 “Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World”
In Chapter 21, Dr’s. Robert and Jill Malone introduces readers to the concept of 5th-Gen warfare—a modern form of conflict waged through information control, psychological manipulation, and influence operations rather than physical battles. As one of the original inventors of mRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Malone possesses a unique and unparalleled understanding of the science underpinning the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Malone holds a suite of fundamental patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines—including foundational DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. As editors, we reviewed his patents through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, verifying his groundbreaking contributions dating back to 1989. His unmatched expertise places him at the forefront of global discussions about vaccine technology—far surpassing the knowledge of almost all public health bureaucrats or scientists.
When Dr. Malone began to speak out against the “safe and effective” narrative, he became the target of a relentless, coordinated campaign to suppress his voice. We watched as his Wikipedia biography was altered, hit pieces were published in outlets like The Atlantic, and search engine manipulation buried his contributions. This onslaught included smear campaigns, censorship, and discrediting efforts—all emblematic of fifth-generation warfare tactics.
Dr. Malone’s chapter also reveals how dissenting voices were met with intolerance in a world gripped by fear. With billions in vaccine profits on the line, any opposition to the narrative that the vaccine was the sole savior of humanity was swiftly attacked. People, already terrified and invested in the belief that the vaccine was their only solution, lacked the tolerance to consider dissenting opinions. Yet, history now shows that these scientists were right all along.
Despite the relentless attacks, Dr. Malone continues to advocate for ethical science, transparency, and informed consent. His own vaccine injury, which caused hypertension, cardiac inflammation, and other concerning symptoms after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, fuels his fight for accountability and the suspension of mass vaccination programs.
Dr. Byram Bridle – Chapter 4, Vol. 2 “Canary in a Covid World; Money Fear and Power”
Dr. Bridle’s chapter, Pharmaceutical Overreach and Its Consequences, highlights his groundbreaking discovery that the COVID-19 vaccine’s spike protein does not remain localized at the injection site, as claimed by Pfizer, but instead travels throughout the body. This revelation, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to Japanese regulators, raised significant safety concerns, particularly regarding the vaccine’s potential systemic effects.
Dr. Bridle’s chapter goes beyond his discovery to expose the deeper issues of regulatory capture, corporate influence, and systemic corruption within the health industry. He highlights how pharmaceutical companies fund most of the world’s drug regulators, noting that the FDA receives 65% of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry, while the UK's MHRA receives 86%. This funding structure, according to Dr. Bridle, allows pharmaceutical companies to control the medical narrative, dictate policy, and even influence media reporting.
He also draws attention to the concept of "opposition fragmentation," explaining how corporations attack and smear individuals who raise inconvenient truths. This tactic was used against him after he publicly shared his findings on the spike protein. The backlash included coordinated attacks on his reputation, as well as attempts to delegitimize his research through media campaigns.
Recognizing the importance of Dr. Bridle’s work, Dr. Malone penned a public letter of defence, dated June 2021 which first alerted us to Dr. Malone. In this letter, Dr. Malone condemned the suppression of legitimate scientific discourse and the personal attacks against Dr. Bridle. This letter, underscores the coordinated efforts to silence dissenting scientists during the pandemic and demonstrates Dr. Malone’s unwavering support for transparency and accountability in science.
Coordinated Suppression and the Fight for Truth
The experiences of Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle expose the lengths to which powerful institutions will go to protect profits and narratives. When dissenting voices threaten financial interests, the response is swift, organized, and overwhelming.
Using tactics emblematic of 5th-Gen warfare, coordinated attacks came from all angles—Wikipedia edits, search engine manipulation, media hit pieces, and attempts to discredit their professional reputations. These were not random acts but part of a larger strategy to suppress opposing viewpoints and prevent critical findings from reaching the public.
But despite the power of these efforts, Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle stood firm. Their chapters reveal the personal cost of speaking the truth and the immense courage it takes to stand against an entrenched system. Their stories remind us that transparency, ethical science, and accountability must always prevail—no matter the cost.
📖 To explore their remarkable stories and gain deeper insights, get your copies of Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World (Vol. 1) and Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (Vol. 2). These books include their chapters and the voices of 71 courageous contributors. Available now through Amazon—be inspired by their bravery and dedication.
I must object to your portrayal of Robert Malone as a "hero" in all this.
In Jan 2020, Robert Malone published his own scientific research concluding the covid vax was too deadly for humans. However, Malone never once mentioned his own scientific findings until three years after. How is this not criminal conduct on Malone's part?
Here is the one and only article I have found exposing Robert Malone for his criminally complicit role in perpetrating the Fauci fraud that has killed and harmed so many innocent people:
'Could This Man Have Saved the World?' First published on AmericaOutLoud.com in May 2023:
On February 2, 2023, Robert W. Malone, MD, finally called for a ban on mRNA and DNA COVID injections — years after many of us had come to the same conclusion.1 But to our shock, we have now discovered that Malone, more than three years ago, had already scientifically proven and published that these COVID vaccinations with genetic mRNA and DNA were too dangerous for human consumption, even experimentally. He never made professional or public disclosures of this information. Meanwhile, the article remained in obscurity until we recently discovered it.
In January 2020, Malone published on ResearchGate an elaborate scientific paper with MIT researcher Darrell O. Ricke as the first author in which the two concluded that all COVID-19 vaccines, including mRNA, were too deadly to be given even experimentally to humans.2 The duo of Ricke and Malone followed this up by submitting the paper to Lancet, and the journal put the article up on its prepublication platform in March 2020.3 The article is still in place today online and has never, to our knowledge, been published in a fully peer-reviewed format.
As Malone became famous, especially among health freedom researchers and activists, he never mentioned the January and March 2020 online publications of the article. As he became a public figure with considerable influence, he never drew professional or public attention to this scientific conclusion that the mRNA vaccines were literally unfit for human consumption, even experimentally. He never disclosed that he and his coauthor had proven this to their own satisfaction in their own laboratory research and in a review of the scientific literature.
Given how long it takes to conduct laboratory experiments, review the scientific literature, and write and edit an illustrated finished paper, the paper published in January 2020 reflected knowledge obtained at least several months or more earlier in 2019. Malone may have held back on informing the public about the deadly effects of the genetic vaccines for three and a half years or more.
Malone Generates Audiences in the Millions Without Disclosing His Most Important Scientific Knowledge
The rollout of the vaccines on December 14, 2020, occurred almost a full year after the publication of the Ricke and Malone article in January 2020. Malone had nearly twelve months to warn the world about the potentially tragic consequences and did much too little, while the implications of his research publication and warnings went unnoticed. Malone went on to draw attention to himself as “the inventor of the mRNA vaccines” or “inventor of the mRNA technology” without acknowledging that he had proven to his own scientific satisfaction that the vaccines were too dangerous to give to human beings.
Remarkably, on May 20, 2021, Malone wrote an article on the “Bioethics of Experimental COVID Vaccine Deployment under EUA: It’s time we stop and look at what’s going down.” Malone basically complained about the government withholding “informed consent” and needed to evaluate and publicize its own data. But Malone crushed informed consent by continuing to withhold his most crucial information of all — that his own published research had conclusively demonstrated that experimental COVID vaccines were already proven to be too dangerous to experiment with on humans.
Then on June 11, 2021, Malone gave his first well-known known media show directed at the freedom health movements and the general public. It was titled “How to Save the World in Three Easy Steps.”4 The promo for the show uses Malone’s self-described role, stating, “Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.” In a tragic irony, Malone could have begun the process of genuinely trying to save the world simply by telling the audience about his heavily documented scientific conclusions published almost a year and a half earlier and making them easily available.
On December 31, 2021, when Malone then spoke to millions on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, he did not reveal his all-important knowledge. Once again, he did not “save the world” by describing his research findings that the genetic vaccines were too dangerous to be given, even experimentally, to human beings. Instead, he became famous by drawing attention to his remarkable contention that the people or “masses” themselves are the cause of widespread COVID-19 suffering under political oppression because they have developed a “mass formation psychosis” similar to self-hypnosis.
What If Malone Had Warned All of Us and the Public Three Years Ago? . . .continued
First published on AmericaOutLoud.com.
Bridle, yes...Malone a big fat NO.... he is controlled op.... if we don't know this by now then we never will.......