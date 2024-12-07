In the spring of 2021, something didn’t feel right. Our spidey senses went off. It was subtle at first—a gnawing feeling that something wasn’t adding up. But it wasn’t long before two voices emerged that changed everything for us: Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Byram Bridle. These two brave scientists were among the first to alert us that all was not as it seemed. Their evidence-based insights, their clarity of thought, and their personal sacrifices pulled back the curtain on a much larger story.

Since that moment, we have followed their work closely, researching, questioning, and connecting the dots for ourselves. We are extremely honored to have them included in the Canary in a Covid World books. In fact, Dr. Malone was the very first Canary who agreed to participate in this project, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

The intent of these books, as we wrote in the introduction of the first volume, has always been clear:

"The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. Over the last three years, solo voices have too often been drowned out of the discourse. For once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You’ll understand the power of censorship and propaganda to conceal the lies and dishonesty that now underpin our societal foundations."

These words still ring true today. Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle have been the solo voices who refused to be silenced. Their courage reminds us all to speak our truth, be critical, and, above all, stay free.

Dr. Robert & Jill Malone – Chapter 21, Vol. 1 “ Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World”

In Chapter 21, Dr’s. Robert and Jill Malone introduces readers to the concept of 5th-Gen warfare—a modern form of conflict waged through information control, psychological manipulation, and influence operations rather than physical battles. As one of the original inventors of mRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Malone possesses a unique and unparalleled understanding of the science underpinning the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Malone holds a suite of fundamental patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines—including foundational DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. As editors, we reviewed his patents through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, verifying his groundbreaking contributions dating back to 1989. His unmatched expertise places him at the forefront of global discussions about vaccine technology—far surpassing the knowledge of almost all public health bureaucrats or scientists.

When Dr. Malone began to speak out against the “safe and effective” narrative, he became the target of a relentless, coordinated campaign to suppress his voice. We watched as his Wikipedia biography was altered, hit pieces were published in outlets like The Atlantic, and search engine manipulation buried his contributions. This onslaught included smear campaigns, censorship, and discrediting efforts—all emblematic of fifth-generation warfare tactics.

Dr. Malone’s chapter also reveals how dissenting voices were met with intolerance in a world gripped by fear. With billions in vaccine profits on the line, any opposition to the narrative that the vaccine was the sole savior of humanity was swiftly attacked. People, already terrified and invested in the belief that the vaccine was their only solution, lacked the tolerance to consider dissenting opinions. Yet, history now shows that these scientists were right all along.

Despite the relentless attacks, Dr. Malone continues to advocate for ethical science, transparency, and informed consent. His own vaccine injury, which caused hypertension, cardiac inflammation, and other concerning symptoms after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, fuels his fight for accountability and the suspension of mass vaccination programs.

Dr. Byram Bridle – Chapter 4, Vol. 2 “Canary in a Covid World; Money Fear and Power”

Dr. Bridle’s chapter, Pharmaceutical Overreach and Its Consequences, highlights his groundbreaking discovery that the COVID-19 vaccine’s spike protein does not remain localized at the injection site, as claimed by Pfizer, but instead travels throughout the body. This revelation, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to Japanese regulators, raised significant safety concerns, particularly regarding the vaccine’s potential systemic effects.

Dr. Bridle’s chapter goes beyond his discovery to expose the deeper issues of regulatory capture, corporate influence, and systemic corruption within the health industry. He highlights how pharmaceutical companies fund most of the world’s drug regulators, noting that the FDA receives 65% of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry, while the UK's MHRA receives 86%. This funding structure, according to Dr. Bridle, allows pharmaceutical companies to control the medical narrative, dictate policy, and even influence media reporting​.

He also draws attention to the concept of "opposition fragmentation," explaining how corporations attack and smear individuals who raise inconvenient truths. This tactic was used against him after he publicly shared his findings on the spike protein. The backlash included coordinated attacks on his reputation, as well as attempts to delegitimize his research through media campaigns​.

Recognizing the importance of Dr. Bridle’s work, Dr. Malone penned a public letter of defence, dated June 2021 which first alerted us to Dr. Malone. In this letter, Dr. Malone condemned the suppression of legitimate scientific discourse and the personal attacks against Dr. Bridle. This letter, underscores the coordinated efforts to silence dissenting scientists during the pandemic and demonstrates Dr. Malone’s unwavering support for transparency and accountability in science.

Coordinated Suppression and the Fight for Truth

The experiences of Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle expose the lengths to which powerful institutions will go to protect profits and narratives. When dissenting voices threaten financial interests, the response is swift, organized, and overwhelming.

Using tactics emblematic of 5th-Gen warfare, coordinated attacks came from all angles—Wikipedia edits, search engine manipulation, media hit pieces, and attempts to discredit their professional reputations. These were not random acts but part of a larger strategy to suppress opposing viewpoints and prevent critical findings from reaching the public.

But despite the power of these efforts, Dr. Malone and Dr. Bridle stood firm. Their chapters reveal the personal cost of speaking the truth and the immense courage it takes to stand against an entrenched system. Their stories remind us that transparency, ethical science, and accountability must always prevail—no matter the cost.

