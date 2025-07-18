Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The doctor is out's avatar
The doctor is out
17h

Good. But it's not just that the models and papers were bad. The case definition itself was so bad they removed symptoms from it in 2023, then acted like nothing happened. This means all covid actions and products are invalid at a very fundamental level, and always were. All papers, policies, and products relying on case counts must be withdrawn immediately in full.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
1d

It is also interesting how the people involved never speak of vaccine injury that results in serious harm or death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Canary in a Covid World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture