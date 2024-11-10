Today, on the eve of Armistice Day / Remembrance Day—a time to honour those who gave their lives for freedom—we are incredibly proud to launch Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power, Volume 2 of the Canary series. This release stands as a symbolic tribute to the 71 brave Canaries from both volumes, including Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, an Amazon #1 Bestseller. These contributors have fought tirelessly for the freedom to speak their truth and to warn us, despite relentless efforts by the censorship industrial complex to cancel, silence, and destroy their voices. They are winning and we are forever grateful.

Here’s our launch video, featuring six of the thirty-seven courageous Canaries who contributed essays to this powerful book: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Mattias Desmet, Scott W. Atlas, MD, Catherine Austin Fitts, Tamara Lich, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

The contributing Canaries have stood in their truth and all have paid a dear price. They have seen their licenses threatened or revoked, reputations besmirched, they have lost their jobs and their ability to provide for their loved ones. Some have seen the inside of a jail, lost their families, when the heat and pressure for speaking out drove a wedge into the heart of so many close relationships.

From doctors, lawyers, scientists, activists, politicians and academics, to journalists, creative writers, financial gurus, researchers, an architect, a satirist and an ethicist, these brave people have had the courage to stand up and say “No.”

No is a word not used often enough anymore. No to mandates, no to shutdowns. No to an experimental vaccine, no to media censorship of free speech and alternate viewpoints. No to school closures, no to digital IDs. No to central bank digital currencies, no to self-censorship and fear.

The Canaries featured in both volumes have all said “No” in one way or another. They have refused to be silenced, thereby becoming beacons for us all. Their courage reminds us that freedom of speech is the foundation for a free society. By speaking truth even in the face of overwhelming opposition, they have revealed to us the bigger picture and they continue to show us the way forward.

Prepare to be informed, moved, shocked, and awakened as Canary in a (Post) Covid World dives even deeper. Together, these two books are essential reading for those seeking to fully understand how propaganda and censorship have had an impact upon society and how money, fear, and power played a deadly part.