Joe Rogan extracts the truth from Mark Zuckerberg that the censored 71 Canary truth tellers across both volumes of Canary in a Covid World have been saying for years. How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) Word……

For insight into the madness of the last four years, this is worth a listen. It follows days after Zuckerberg’s important speech given earlier this past week. Here is the direct link on YouTube.