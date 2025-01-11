Joe Rogan extracts the truth from Mark Zuckerberg that the censored 71 Canary truth tellers across both volumes of Canary in a Covid World have been saying for years. How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) Word……
For insight into the madness of the last four years, this is worth a listen. It follows days after Zuckerberg’s important speech given earlier this past week. Here is the direct link on YouTube.
Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.