A few weeks ago, RFK Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee.

Today, he shreds one of the most repeated myths in public health.

In a new video, Kennedy dismantles Senator Cantwell’s claim that vaccines “saved hundreds of millions of lives” — exposing how infectious disease mortality was already plummeting before vaccines arrived.

Nutrition, sanitation, infrastructure — not just shots.

Watch the video. Read the transcript.

Science, not slogans.

In the wake of the COVID-era debacle, millions of us have become far more critical of the narratives we’re fed. Trust in public health institutions has been broken — and voices like RFK Jr.’s are helping educate the public with data, history, and disciplined scrutiny.

“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.”

— Stephen Hawking

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

— Nelson Mandela

Transcript:

Hi, I’m Robert F Kennedy Jr, your HHS secretary. At my recent finance committee hearing, Senator Cantwell showed us this chart to illustrate the decline in infectious disease during the 20th century. The vaccine industry has long used this kind of chart as proof of the common claim that vaccines had saved hundreds of millions of American lives, the momentous 70% decline in mortality in the United States and Western Europe from contagious diseases since 1900, marks one of the most monumental public health advances in all of human history. Was this really an achievement of mass vaccination programs? As many people, including Senator Cantwell, claim, the most comprehensive, evidence based study that rigorously examines this issue is a CDC funded study that was published in 2000, performed by a team of researchers from CDC and Johns Hopkins University and led by Doctor Bernard Guyer. The scientists this meticulously examined 100 years of government infectious disease mortality data. And they concluded that nearly all the mortality reductions occurred before the introduction of vaccines, and that vaccinations could therefore claim a little of the credit. For example, you can see from this graph that in 1900, some 13,000 Americans a year were dying of measles. By 1960, however, this number had dropped to a few hundred. But the measles vaccine was not introduced until three years later. Therefore, almost all the measles mortality had disappeared before the vaccine. So the measles vaccine can’t really claim the credit for saving all those lives. Let’s look at pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Again, we see the biggest drop in pertussis deaths occurred before the introduction of the pertussis vaccine. The same is true for influenza. Massive flu mortalities had already disappeared by the 1960s, but the vaccine was not widely disseminated until the 1980s. So once again, the vaccine cannot claim the credit. And look how tuberculosis deaths nearly disappeared along the exact same timeline as all those other infectious diseases. Even though there was no mass vaccination for TB in the United States. The mortalities disappeared without any help from a vaccine. Likewise, there was never a scurvy vaccine, but scurvy deaths also disappeared along the exact same timeline. The same is true for scarlet fever, which I had as a boy. Deaths from scarlet fever disappeared in lockstep alongside the drops in deaths from all those other contagions. So what actually did cause the decline in infectious disease mortality? A landmark 1977 study by McKinley and McKinley was required reading in most American medical schools during the 1970s and early 1980s. That study attributed the decline not to medical advances or innovations, but almost exclusively to agricultural and engineering innovations that improve nutrition. These included better roads, air transport and refrigeration, and superior sanitation. This was the same period that flush toilets and water chlorination became widespread. The Mckinleys credited less than 3.5% of the mortality declines to all medical measures put together, including antibiotics, surgeries and vaccines. And here, for example, you see the introduction of chlorination correlates pretty perfectly with the decline in infectious disease mortality in 1970.

Harvard Medical School professor Edward Cass was arguably the world’s preeminent infectious disease authority. He was both the founder and long time editor of the Journal of Infectious Diseases, and president and founding member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. In his address that year to a joint meeting of the Infectious Disease Society of America and the 10th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and chemotherapy, Doctor Cass issued a prescient public warning that actors within the medical industry would try to take credit for the momentous reduction in disease fatalities in order to advance their profits, their prestige and their influence. Doctor Cass challenged the emergent claim that vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives. Doctor Cass observed that the decline of mass deaths from these dreaded killers occurred prior to the widespread proliferation of vaccines, and he warned against what he called the half truths, and medical research had stamped out the great killers of the past tuberculosis, diphtheria, pneumonia, puerperal sepsis, etc. he cautioned against the claim that medical research and our superior system of medical care were major factors in extending life expectancy. The deceptive graph that Senator Cantwell showed, the nation is precisely the kind of scientifically baseless propaganda device against which professor has warned us. And yet it is a common trope promoted by the pharmaceutical industry and allied medical associations. And there are highly paid politicians to evangelize us into believing that vaccines alone saved all those lives.

Senator Cantwell has taken some $456,000 from pharmaceutical companies. The mantra pronouncement that vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives is so embedded in conventional wisdom that it rarely receives the kind of skepticism and the rigorous scientific examination that public health agencies should apply to all dogmas. Vaccines are a critical part of public health. They can prevent infections like measles altogether and the serious injuries that sometimes accompany measles. And they can prevent you from spreading measles to others. But blind faith in vaccination alone, as our only recourse against death by infection, has inclined our medical system to discount the role of therapeutic drugs and vitamins and diet, exercise and other lifestyle changes that might fortify human immune systems against all kinds of sickness. The idea that good health comes only in a syringe, and distort public health priorities, and lead to misallocations of public health resources. During the Biden administration, the US government’s unbalanced response to the Covid pandemic exemplified this peril. American citizens paid a steep price. The United States had more Covid deaths than any other nation. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are going to ensure that America has the best childhood vaccine schedule. We’re going to address vaccine injuries. We’re going to modernize American vaccines with transparent gold standard science. We’re going to eliminate and correct conflicts of interest and misaligned incentives, and we’re going to ensure scientific and medical freedom.

Produced by the US Department of Health and Human Services.