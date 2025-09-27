By Denis Rancourt, PhD

This guest post comes from Dr. Denis Rancourt — one of our Canaries. Denis contributed the final chapter (There Was No Pandemic) of Volume 1, Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. In that chapter, as in this essay, he forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about mortality, power, and the narratives we are told. Today he expands on those themes with insights drawn from his years of research with CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest. His data-driven analysis of all-cause mortality during COVID is widely accepted, and the evidence is difficult to ignore. When we first spoke with Professor Rancourt, his work was not widely known. Yet, upon reviewing the data, we found his analysis difficult to refute. We are pleased to see that his research is now widely cited.

Where Are the Bodies?

When the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, I asked myself a simple question: Where are the bodies?

If this was truly a plague sweeping the globe, it should have been unmistakable. Yet in Ottawa, where I live, hospitals were eerily quiet. I knew no one who had been rushed into emergency care. The streets were not lined with corpses. Something didn’t add up.

That is when I turned to the one dataset that could cut through propaganda: all-cause mortality.

Unlike cause-of-death statistics — which are riddled with institutional bias and political incentives — all-cause mortality is the razor’s edge of truth. A death is a death. Like counting live births, it is one of the most reliable datasets societies collect.

The Early Clues

The results were immediate and startling.

Before March 11, 2020, no excess deaths occurred anywhere in the world.

After the WHO declaration, mortality spikes appeared on cue — but only in certain jurisdictions.

The spikes were synchronous across continents, with no gradients of spread, unlike any infectious disease model.

Many countries and regions showed no excess mortality at all in 2020.

From the beginning, this looked nothing like a new virus coursing through humanity. It looked like government interventions themselves were producing the mortality.

Vaccines and the Rollout Assault

Over the next five years, my colleagues and I at CORRELATION analyzed mortality data from 125 countries. What we found only deepened my suspicion:

In 30% of countries, there were no excess deaths until vaccines were introduced.

The sharpest mortality peaks lined up not with so-called viral “waves” but with rapid vaccine rollouts, especially boosters given to the elderly.

Several nations saw their worst year of excess mortality not in 2020 but in 2022, after vaccine campaigns were complete.

Using simple calculations, we estimated a fatal toxicity rate of around 0.1% per injection. With 13 billion doses given worldwide, that translates to roughly 17 million deaths.

But I want to be clear: these deaths were not all due to vaccine toxicity itself. The very conditions of rollout were lethal. Military-style campaigns that locked down care homes, denied antibiotics, disrupted normal treatment, and confined the frail created lethal stress. In my analysis, vaccination was not just a product — it was an assault.

Stress, Microbiomes, and the Myth of Contagion

If COVID was not a viral pandemic, then what was it? My answer is simple: it was a pandemic of stress-induced respiratory illness.

Our bodies host vast microbiomes in the lungs, gut, and skin. Under stress — fear, isolation, denial of care, experimental treatments — these delicate ecosystems destabilize. The result can be deadly bacterial pneumonias and cascading organ failures.

We don’t need “spreading invisible novel pathogens” for that. We already carry everything necessary to get sick from the inside.

This stress-based model also explains a puzzle that epidemiologists have never solved: seasonal mortality patterns. For more than a century, winter mortality peaks have been synchronous across continents, with no evidence of pathogen spread. The peaks align instead with environmental and social stressors: cold, pressure changes, humidity, isolation. COVID, in this light, was simply the latest iteration of stress-induced mortality — only amplified by government measures.

A Pandemic Without Viruses

I now believe there has never been a true viral respiratory pandemic in human history. Not the 1918 flu. Not even the Black Death. Both can be explained by environmental stress, poor sanitation, famine, and medical neglect.

This is not to deny the existence of bacteria or their role in disease under certain conditions. But the paradigm of viral contagion has been used more as propaganda than as science. Stress, not viruses, is the common denominator of mortality events.

The Geopolitics of COVID

Biology, however, is only half the story. COVID was also a geopolitical operation.

In my 2019 analysis, I traced how U.S.-backed elites have historically manufactured global crises — terrorism, climate change, social doctrines — as instruments of control. COVID fit perfectly into this pattern.

Consider the analogy:

Arms sales and mRNA vaccine sales are both protection rackets.

Both compel nations to buy “protection” against engineered threats.

Both transactions occur in U.S. dollars, reinforcing dollar hegemony.

Both rely on endless propaganda to sustain compliance.

COVID was not merely a health crisis. It was a demonstration of power: the ability to inject entire populations on command, while silencing dissent. It was also a spearhead to advance digital surveillance, censorship, and financial centralization.

Illness as Social Control

There is also an evolutionary layer. In social animals, illness helps stabilize dominance hierarchies. Stress makes individuals sick, which reinforces control by the dominant group. Human societies operate the same way.

Confinement, loss of status, and isolation are biologically deadly, especially for the elderly. COVID mandates weaponized this natural mechanism on a planetary scale. What we saw was not accidental — it was systemic.

My Conclusion

There was no viral pandemic. COVID mortality was the result of government and medical assaults — lockdowns, denial of care, forced protocols, and mass rollouts. The pandemic was both a biological stress event and a geopolitical operation.

COVID was not a war against a virus. It was a war against people.

I continue this work at CORRELATION Research, denisrancourt.ca, and on my Substack. I thank my co-authors and collaborators since 2020 for their tireless efforts, and all who support our research.

We are proud to call Denis one of our Canaries. His closing chapter in Volume 1 helped define the mission of this project: to amplify voices that censorship tried to erase. Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, his analysis forces us to confront the deeper mechanisms of power and control exposed during the COVID years.

