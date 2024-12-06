📣 Exciting News! 📣

We are thrilled to announce that Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power (Vol. 2) has officially become an Amazon #1 Best Seller in the category of Physician and Patient Medical Ethics! 🎉🎉 This book just might be the best Christmas present you can give someone, a book of kindness and truth.

This recognition underscores the urgent need for conversations about ethics, transparency, and accountability in modern healthcare. It's a powerful testament to the sacrifices made by the incredible contributors to this book—courageous individuals who risked reputational damage, professional consequences, and social alienation to stand up against censorship and propaganda and share their truths.

It’s ironic, isn’t it? So many physicians encouraged these shots without providing their patients with informed consent—a cornerstone of medical ethics.

Our book dives deeper into the plays at hand, exposing the complexities of the pandemic era and shedding light on what happened when fear and power took precedence over patient autonomy.

📖 Get your copy today to uncover the shocking truths, critical insights, and compelling stories that have already captured readers’ attention.

👉 Order now and join the growing movement for accountability and informed choice in medicine.

Thank you for your incredible support—together, we can make a difference. 💛