Finally a welcomed civil debate in the UK House of Commons (April 18th 2024) about Covid-19, excess deaths and the vaccine. This is democracy at work. Unfortunately, much of this information was hidden from the UK public due to censorship and propaganda and the gas lighting of leading scientists and doctors from around the world.

Find the time to watch the full debate.

“Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. Available at Amazon in print, ebook or audio, Apple Books (audio) and Audible.