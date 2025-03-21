During the COVID-19 crisis, the world witnessed a collapse—not only of public health policy, but of integrity, courage, and critical thought. Decisions were made behind closed doors. Debate was suppressed. Scientists, doctors, and everyday citizens who dared to question the narrative were censored, discredited, deplatformed, and in some cases, professionally destroyed.

This is a direct call to the global elites—politicians, public health officials, media executives, Big Pharma leaders, social media tycoons, corporate board members, academic institutions, and philanthropic influencers. This is your moment to reflect, to acknowledge the mistakes made, and to ensure they are never repeated.

While fear and propaganda flooded the airwaves, a small but courageous group of individuals stood up. They questioned the narrative. They sought truth. And many of them paid dearly for doing so.

They are the Canaries in a Covid World.

Volumes 1 and 2 of Canary in a Covid World are essential reading for anyone in a position of influence or power. These are not works of fiction or fringe theory. These are personal testimonies, medical analyses, data breakdowns, and lived experiences from 71 Canaries, told by some of the world’s bravest and most qualified voices—not only scientists and doctors, but people from every walk of life: teachers, athletes, parents, nurses, writers, whistleblowers, researchers, judges, politicians, artists, journalists, engineers, and more—individuals who refused to stay silent.

Volume 1, Canary in a Covid World; How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World, lays bare the psychological manipulation, the institutional silencing, and the devastating real-life consequences of suppressing dissent during a global crisis.

Volume 2, Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear, and Power, dives even deeper—revealing how political and financial incentives drove censorship, division, and mass harm. It brings forward 37 new voices, expanding the chorus of truth and calling for justice, accountability, and change.

These books are now Amazon #1 Best Sellers. More importantly, they have been officially added to the UK Parliamentary Library, where Members of Parliament can access them for research and legislative awareness. The inclusion of these volumes in such an institution underscores the growing acknowledgment that the mainstream narrative has serious cracks—and that the full truth must be heard.

Let us be clear:

You, the global elites, failed.

Not all, but most.

You failed by blindly trusting central authorities without applying independent judgment.

You failed by silencing credentialed experts who raised critical concerns.

You failed by allowing fear to override reason—and by letting political pressure override science.

You failed by turning public health into a vehicle for coercion, not care.

And you failed by refusing to listen.

But perhaps most dangerously—you failed by abandoning free speech, the very cornerstone of democracy. You allowed censorship to flourish under the guise of “safety,” forgetting that open dialogue, robust debate, and even uncomfortable truths are what move science and society forward. We must return to the bedrock principle of free speech—not just speech that is convenient or compliant, but all speech, especially the kind that challenges power.

The Canaries were trying to warn you. They still are.

Now is the time for you to listen—not to save face, but to save the future. To ensure that what happened during the COVID era is studied, understood, and never repeated.

We are not asking for apologies.

But wouldn’t it be refreshing?

Some individuals have shown courage by admitting they were wrong—and those moments have stood out like rays of light. They showed humility. Humanity. A willingness to reconnect with truth. And people responded with gratitude, not condemnation.

A sincere apology can be powerful. It says: We see you. We hear you. And we got it wrong.

Compare that to the silence—the refusal to acknowledge, the gaslighting, the blind eye turned to suffering. That silence is not strength. It’s cowardice. And it’s deeply disappointing.

So while we demand accountability, transparency, the restoration of open discourse, and a full commitment to protecting freedom of expression, let’s be clear:

If more leaders, institutions, and influencers had the courage to simply say, “We got it wrong, and we’re sorry”—the world would be better for it.

Let us also say this, clearly and with care:

To those who were harmed by the vaccine, and have been dismissed, gaslit, or ignored—we see you. Your pain is real. Your stories matter. And they are finally being heard.

To those who are just now beginning to see that they were misled—not by malice, but by groupthink, fear, and propaganda—this is not about shame. It’s about truth. You are welcome here. Many of us were there once, too. Awakening to the manipulation isn’t weakness—it’s strength. It takes humility and courage to admit that what you once believed was wrong.

We must create a future rooted not only in justice—but in compassion.

Not everyone was part of the machinery of censorship and coercion. Many were simply swept up in it, trying to do what they thought was right. There is a place for those voices, too, and a path forward if we are willing to walk it together—with honesty, empathy, and accountability.

Because the next crisis will come.

And the question will be: have we learned anything?

Read these books. Share them. Study them.

They are not just a warning—they are a roadmap out of the darkness.

The Canaries have spoken.

Will you listen this time?

