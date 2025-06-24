The other night, we were watching The Pelican Brief again, and I couldn’t help but draw the connection to the Canary in a Covid World books.

What struck me was how much we actually lived through a thriller—but this time, it wasn’t fiction. It was real life. Many of you, like me, came to the slow and often painful realization that things weren’t what they seemed. At different moments, we peeled back the layers and discovered the disturbing truth. We became critical thinkers—no longer willing to accept what we were told at face value.

While The Pelican Brief was a page-turning legal thriller, the Canary books are something far more unsettling: real.

They are the living dossier of our time. A chorus of 71 brave doctors, scientists, nurses, academics, whistleblowers, and injured individuals—people who lived through the chaos of COVID-19, only to discover that the real enemy wasn’t just the virus, but the censorship, coercion, and propaganda that followed in its wake.

In The Pelican Brief, Julia Roberts plays Darby Shaw, a law student who writes a legal brief speculating who might be behind the assassination of two U.S. Supreme Court justices. Her theory—a seemingly wild hypothesis—turns out to be dangerously close to the truth. As the brief circulates, she becomes a target. Her law professor is killed in a car bombing meant for her. Journalists investigating the case are murdered. The government stays silent. The media looks the other way. And Darby must go into hiding, pursued by assassins, while racing to expose the truth before it’s buried for good.

It was fiction.

But only barely.

And in today’s world, chillingly accurate.

Because now, we have the Canary books.

These authors are today’s truth-tellers. And like Darby Shaw, they exposed something powerful interests didn’t want the world to see.

Even more remarkable, some of these once-silenced Canaries are now rising into positions of real influence.

People like RFK Jr., Dr. Jay Bhattacharya,

—once ridiculed and dismissed—are now reshaping policy, challenging institutions, and helping to amplify the truth globally. And they’re not alone. The tide is turning.

Silenced by media. Ignored by politicians. Censored by Big Tech.

We saw brilliant scientists deplatformed. Doctors threatened. Vaccine-injured individuals gaslit. The media—once the public’s watchdog—became the lapdog of government and Big Pharma. Billions in pharmaceutical ad dollars made sure of it. Politicians were either complicit or too afraid to admit they got it wrong.

And the public?

Still largely in the dark.

They were denied the full story—not by accident, but by design.

What they were allowed to see was filtered, curated, and manipulated through a global web of censorship.

Everywhere we looked, money played a role. Fear did the rest.

This wasn’t science. It was narrative control. And most people, unknowingly, went along with it.

But not the Canaries.

They refused to be silent. They documented the propaganda. They exposed the conflicts of interest. They spoke up for the injured. They explained the science the public never got to hear.

Here is our book launch video for Vol. 2: Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power:

These two Amazon #1 bestselling books won’t lull you with easy answers. They’ll challenge what you thought you knew—and connect the dots you were never meant to see. They’re packed with insight, first-hand testimony, suppressed data, and courageous truth-telling that has already changed lives.

Book launch video for Vol. 1 Canary in a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our World.

If The Pelican Brief was our wake-up call in fiction,

the Canary books are our real-world briefing—one that might just save a life.

Books books are now available through the Children’s Health Defense book store and Amazon:

Both books are now officially catalogued in the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library—a rare privilege reserved for works deemed relevant to public interest and policy. This means that Members of Parliament can now reference the Canary books directly when seeking evidence, alternative data, and suppressed perspectives related to COVID-19, censorship, and vaccine safety.

UK Parliament Canary book video:

In a world of silenced voices, that matters.

And it’s a sign that the truth is finally starting to break through.

Each sale supports React19, Children’s Health Defense, and ICAN—three fearless organizations fighting for truth, accountability, and justice for the vaccine-injured.

We would love to hear from you:

When did you begin to see through the narrative? Have you read the Canaries? Let’s keep this conversation going.

One day, this story will be a Hollywood blockbuster.

For now, it’s real life.

And it’s happening in plain sight.