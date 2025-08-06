Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

TruthAndLight
Aug 6

The mRNA era is just beginning. Did you know that over 500 mRNA vaxes are / have been fast tracked? Op Stargate is mRNA plus AI. This article is not telling truth.

AND, RFK is promoting health ID’s !!! Precursor to mark of beast. We will ALL be tracked or persecuted. Do not accept that mark. / ID.

Please pray against this. Pray for truth to come to light.

God wins in the end but great suffering … Don’t trust RFK or any mere man in this global genocidal political arena. Revelation 🙏🏻

Dr Andrew Bamji
Aug 6

When the inventor of M-RNA technology (Robert Malone) turns against M-RNA vaccines, as he has, there must be good reason. No doubt Big Pharma will squeal, but the whole Covid saga has illuminated poor research practice. Those of us who suffered a Pauline conversion can only rejoice.

