The “Canary” has landed. Thanks to the work of so many truth tellers, Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, is now available in the UK Parliamentary Library for MP’s and Lords.

With more and more members of parliament beginning to listen and not dismiss the hard facts coming their way, this important book is a collection of 34 authors that set the record straight. Thank you to the tireless work of Andrew Bridgen MP and Sir Christopher Chope MP among others to bring attention to the Covid debacle and the vaccine injured. Thank you to all the Canaries in the book giving testimony in the UK parliament, European parliament and across State legislatures in the US and elsewhere.

“Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. An Amazon #1 Best Seller.