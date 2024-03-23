The “Canary” has landed. Thanks to the work of so many truth tellers, Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, is now available in the UK Parliamentary Library for MP’s and Lords.
With more and more members of parliament beginning to listen and not dismiss the hard facts coming their way, this important book is a collection of 34 authors that set the record straight. Thank you to the tireless work of Andrew Bridgen MP and Sir Christopher Chope MP among others to bring attention to the Covid debacle and the vaccine injured. Thank you to all the Canaries in the book giving testimony in the UK parliament, European parliament and across State legislatures in the US and elsewhere.
“Canary In a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. An Amazon #1 Best Seller.
The "Canary" has landed in the UK Parliamentary Library
traitor ketanjii brown jackson
justice denied by her faction
she’s no guardian of our rights
she wants restrictions which are tight
.
does not want to hamstring Big Gov
for people’s rights she shows no love
and Big Gov is who she protects
the people’s voice gets no respect
.
proves she hates the constitution
that failure has one solution
she’s not qualified for the job
for our rights she’s going to rob
.
a test by dunking for this witch
and if she floats impeach the bitch
.
The Worlds Most Dangerous Poet
unpersoning is back in style
making the puppet masters smile
the ne’er-do-wells are disappeared
to stop their dissent which is feared
.
let’s write them out of his-story
their absence a big mystery
people don’t know what they don’t know
‘cause puppet masters stole the show
.
wikipedia and the rest
fulfill puppet masters request
opposition slandered or gone
and chosen few on which they fawn
.
facts excised or get highly skewed
we the people don’t know we’re screwed
reality is what they say
disagree and they’ll make you pay
.
your existence will be removed
and thus your charges all disproved
.
The Worlds Most Dangerous Poet