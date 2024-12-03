🌟 Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World (Volume 1 of the Two-Part Series) exposes the devastating truth behind vaccine injuries and deaths. With 34 essays from some of the world’s most qualified and courageous voices, this collection shines a light on the data and stories censored from public view. Among them, three Canaries explore the data on vaccine-related deaths and injuries, uncovering the hidden toll of flawed public health policies:

Chapter 8 - "I Believe Fraud Has Occurred at Pfizer"

Edward Dowd, a former BlackRock portfolio manager turned data sleuth, uncovers a troubling rise in sudden deaths among working-age individuals, revealed through insurance and mortality data. He connects these unexplained fatalities to the vaccine’s rushed approval and systemic regulatory failures. This chapter paints a damning picture of corporate negligence and asks: Who is safeguarding public health?

Chapter 9 - "Interpreting VAERS Data to Show the Harms Caused by COVID-19 Vaccinations"

Dr. Jessica Rose, a computational biologist, meticulously analyzes the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), exposing a shocking 1,300% surge in reported adverse events in 2021. Her insights reveal a deeply concerning narrative of vaccine-related harm that has been ignored, raising critical questions about the integrity of safety monitoring systems.

Chapter 16 - "How Many Deaths Were Caused by the COVID Vaccines?"

Dr. Norman Fenton, a professor of risk analysis, takes a data-driven approach to estimating the true toll of vaccine-related deaths. Using excess mortality statistics from the U.S. and U.K., he uncovers a hidden epidemic of underreported fatalities and injuries, challenging readers to confront the human cost of flawed public health policies.

📖 These three Canaries examine the data to reveal the stark realities of vaccine-related deaths and injuries. Volume 1 lays the foundation for truth and accountability, while the just released Volume 2: Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power expands the conversation with another 37 Canaries who tackle the global forces behind this crisis. Together, these volumes amplify the voices of 71 brave individuals who refuse to be silenced.

