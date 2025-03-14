Dear Canary Network,

Thanks to your support, Canary in a Covid World Vol. 1 reached tens of thousands of readers, breaking through censorship to tell the truth. Now, we need your help to ensure the 37 voices of Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear, and Power (Vol. 2) are heard as well.

Every rating and review on Amazon helps break through censorship and allows more people to discover these powerful stories. The more ratings we have on Amazon, the more it encourages people to buy the book and spread the truth.

If you’ve read it—or know and support the authors—we kindly ask you to visit Amazon to rate the book, and if you wish, please leave a review. And if you haven’t yet rated Vol. 1, we’d greatly appreciate your support there as well!

Your support fuels this mission—let’s get this book into as many hands as possible!

🔗 Link to Amazon!

With gratitude,

Canary in a Covid World Team

Share