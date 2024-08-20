We are honoured that British MP Sir Christopher Chope contributed Chapter 4 to Canary In a Covid World. Sir Christopher also mentioned the book in a House of Commons debate available here:

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed essays. Share it with someone.

