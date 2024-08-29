Excellent chapter on media collaboration, censorship and ongoing litigation. Audio sample of Chapter 7,

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)