Summer Audio Series Dr. Michael Nevradakis Chapter 7 Fact-checking the ‘fact-checkers’
:Standing up for the Truth in the Age of COVID Censorship
Excellent chapter on media collaboration, censorship and ongoing litigation. Audio sample of Chapter 7,
Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)
Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)
Thanks for reading Canary In a Covid World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.