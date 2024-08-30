We have all self censored during the Pandemic and many of us still are. Listen to Dr Fraiman describe his battle with self censorship, even as a top doctor, scientist.

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)