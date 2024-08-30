Summer Audio Series Dr. Joseph Fraiman -The Dangers of Self Censorship During The COVID Pandemic
Chapter 10
We have all self censored during the Pandemic and many of us still are. Listen to Dr Fraiman describe his battle with self censorship, even as a top doctor, scientist.
Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)
Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)
Thanks for reading Canary In a Covid World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.