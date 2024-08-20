Summer Audio Series : Dr. George Fareed (chapter 3)
No One Needs To Die From Covid
Dr George Fareed’s chapter will shock many of you. Along with Dr. Brian Tyson, they discovered a treatment protocol for Covid well ahead of the vaccine and saved over 20,000 patients. Listen to a brief sample of Chapter 3 to discover why.
“Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. Available at Amazon in print, ebook or audio, Apple Books (audio) and Audible
Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.