Dr George Fareed’s chapter will shock many of you. Along with Dr. Brian Tyson, they discovered a treatment protocol for Covid well ahead of the vaccine and saved over 20,000 patients. Listen to a brief sample of Chapter 3 to discover why.

“Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. Available at Amazon in print, ebook or audio, Apple Books (audio) and Audible