After nearly two years of research and eight months of building this project alongside co-editors Professor Ian Clark and Tom Harris, we are ready to launch our new book Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth this Wednesday on Amazon.

The truth is, we never intended to create a climate book.

Like most people, we simply accepted many of the narratives we were being told.

But over the past several years, first during Covid, and then increasingly while researching climate and Net Zero policy, we found ourselves asking deeper questions. The more we looked, the more we began to notice familiar patterns surrounding censorship, fear-based messaging, institutional pressure, media narratives, and the growing gap between open scientific inquiry and publicly accepted consensus.

What surprised us most, however, was not simply the information itself but the extraordinary number of highly credentialed individuals quietly questioning the prevailing narrative.

Scientists

Physicists

Geologists

Engineers

Economists

Physicians

Professors

Policy experts

Investigative journalists.

The deeper we dug, the more we realized that many serious people from across multiple disciplines had significant concerns about the direction of the climate conversation and the policies now being enacted around the world in its name.

Eventually, that journey led to this book.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth brings together 38 experts and Climate Canaries from across science, climatology, physics, geology, engineering, economics, medicine, law, journalism, public policy, psychology, and independent research.

Contributors include Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. John F. Clauser, Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore, MIT atmospheric physicist Dr. Richard S. Lindzen, Princeton physicist Professor William Happer, physicist Professor Henrik Svensmark, astrophysicist Professor Nir Shaviv, oncologist Professor Angus Dalgleish, British parliamentarian Sir Christopher Chope, historian and former newspaper publisher Conrad Black, and many other internationally recognized scientists, economists, engineers, physicians, investigative journalists, and independent researchers.

Several contributors from the earlier Canary Covid volumes also return in this book, writing directly about the striking parallels they now see emerging between the Covid era and the climate narrative.

Filled with fascinating essays, analysis, personal reflections, scientific discussion, and thought-provoking perspectives, we hope this book will both challenge assumptions and help readers better understand the wider spectrum of debate surrounding climate change, energy policy, and the Net Zero agenda.

Above all, we hope readers will find this new volume as engaging, educational, and compelling as the earlier Canary books.

Below are the contributor pages from the book, introducing the remarkable collection of voices that came together for this project.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth launches this Wednesday on Amazon across hardcover, paperback, eBook, and audiobook platforms, and through IngramSpark for bookstores worldwide.

The Canaries are speaking and this conversation is only just beginning. We are proud to finally share this project with you.