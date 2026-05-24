Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
May 24

The Canary book on climate change leaves out the geopolitical dimension. Here it is:

Rancourt, D. G. (2026). Opinion: Geopolitical Context of the Embattled Climate Racket. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18284772

Reply
Share
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
May 24

I am a Canadian. This sounds like a book that should be sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney. He is a global banker with eyes on net-zero. I think it is more of a money venture on his part.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Canary in a Covid World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture