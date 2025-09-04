RFK Jr. Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Today, September 4, 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee in a high-profile hearing. The session was intense, with sharp questioning from both sides of the aisle, but RFK Jr. stood firm, defending his vision for health care reform and his bold moves to shake up the CDC.

In his six-minute opening statement, Kennedy outlined the important work now being accomplished — restoring accountability, advancing health freedom, and ensuring transparency in public health. His words struck a chord, reminding us that true reform requires courage in the face of resistance.

