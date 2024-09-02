Senator Johnson is one of only a handful of politicians in the world who advocated for the vaccine injured. He stood tall in Washington exposing the corruption while battling the Covid Cartel.

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter to Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. Also available from Apple Books (audio)