Senator Ron Johnson Exposes the COVID Cartel - 3 Groups of People Today.
The three groups of people in today’s post Covid World
Canary – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson & Neil Oliver
In this powerful exchange, Senator Ron Johnson breaks down the three groups of people in today’s post-COVID world:
1️⃣ Those who just want to forget COVID and move on
They don’t want investigations, reflection, or accountability. Whether they complied, enforced, or simply stayed silent—they’d prefer to move on without addressing the harm.
2️⃣ Those who were fooled—but now realize it
They believed the narrative, trusted the system, and followed the rules. Now awakened, they’re working to open others’ eyes and expose the truth.
3️⃣ The COVID Cartel
These are the ones who always knew. They had the data, the power, and the responsibility—but chose to lie, silence dissent, and profit anyway. Big Pharma, captured federal agencies, corrupted public health officials, and media enablers—they must be held accountable.
🎯 Senator Ron Johnson dives deep into this in Chapter 14 in Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World - (Vol. 1), titled “Pandemic Politics and the Covid Cartel.” He was one of the only voices in Washington willing to speak truth when it mattered most—holding hearings, listening to the vaccine-injured, and demanding transparency from a system determined to hide the damage.
📖 His chapter is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand what really happened—and what we must do next.
🎥 Watch the 1.24 minute clip
There really are four groups of people ; those of us that never for one minute believed all the nonsense and did not comply with any of it and today are probably the healthiest people on the planet.
Is it just me thinking that the cartel is unwittingly (or perhaps knowingly) sacrificing their own children in the depopulation madness (of the covid bioweapon, the jabs, the geoengineering, the ultra-processed foods and drinks, the wokeness, the transgenderism and transhumanism, etc, etc).
None of this ever made any sense, and the more layers that are revealed, then the more nonsensical it becomes.