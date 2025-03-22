Canary – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson & Neil Oliver

In this powerful exchange, Senator Ron Johnson breaks down the three groups of people in today’s post-COVID world:

1️⃣ Those who just want to forget COVID and move on

They don’t want investigations, reflection, or accountability. Whether they complied, enforced, or simply stayed silent—they’d prefer to move on without addressing the harm.

2️⃣ Those who were fooled—but now realize it

They believed the narrative, trusted the system, and followed the rules. Now awakened, they’re working to open others’ eyes and expose the truth.

3️⃣ The COVID Cartel

These are the ones who always knew. They had the data, the power, and the responsibility—but chose to lie, silence dissent, and profit anyway. Big Pharma, captured federal agencies, corrupted public health officials, and media enablers—they must be held accountable.

🎯 Senator Ron Johnson dives deep into this in Chapter 14 in Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World - (Vol. 1), titled “Pandemic Politics and the Covid Cartel.” He was one of the only voices in Washington willing to speak truth when it mattered most—holding hearings, listening to the vaccine-injured, and demanding transparency from a system determined to hide the damage.

📖 His chapter is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand what really happened—and what we must do next.

