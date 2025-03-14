Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“I am directing the FDA commissioner to start the process of changing the rules to eliminate the self-affirmed GRAS pathway for new ingredients. I am also calling on the US_FDA and NIH continue to conduct and improve post-market assessments of GRAS chemicals currently in our food so we can rapidly identify the compounds that are making Americans so sick, and so that American consumers and regulators can make informed decisions. This is an important step in our pursuit to Make America Healthy Again.”
RFK Jr. writes Chapter 10 “The Fight for Free Speech, Health and Peace” in Canary in a “Covid World: Money, Fear and Power” Vol. 2 - Available on Amazon here:
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear Mr. RFK, THANK YOU SIR!, for helping us Americans that have suffered such horrendous side effects and diseases that have been forced upon us with no way out for us consumers. God Bless and keep you sir for what you do, your courage and honesty and goodness.....
Yes, Americans need less toxic food. We also need real food instead of processed if we want to heal chronic disease. Please make REAL and LOCAL food a priority too.