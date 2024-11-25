We believed it was essential to include the perspective of a world-renowned oncologist in Canary in a Covid World and feel incredibly fortunate that Angus Dalgleish graciously accepted the invitation to contribute a chapter.

Professor of Oncology at the University of London, now Emeritus. Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy. He has pioneered cancer immunotherapy and vaccines for HIV and cancer.

“I am afraid to say that I have been a Canary with regards to the origin of the virus and its escape. I’ve also been a Canary who sang that the spike protein must not be used for a vaccine because it has far too many similarities to human epitopes. I was the Canary who chirped loudest about lockdown; that the benefits could not possibly outweigh the disastrous and obvious long term effects. Unfortunately, all these predictions have been proven correct. The vaccine programme was clearly the result of fraud, corruption and incompetence, at best. I have squawked long and loud that it should never have been given to children and young adults; that it should never have been given as a booster vaccine. Unfortunately, we Canaries must now unite to sing our song at top volume. We must bring attention to the disaster of the COVID pandemic policies, the fallout from which will continue to cause catastrophic loss of life, to say nothing of a massive negative effect on the economy and democracy.”

“We say Never Again.”

Available through Amazon.