We believed it was essential to include the perspective of a world-renowned oncologist in Canary in a Covid World and feel incredibly fortunate that Angus Dalgleish graciously accepted the invitation to contribute a chapter.
Professor of Oncology at the University of London, now Emeritus. Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy. He has pioneered cancer immunotherapy and vaccines for HIV and cancer.
“I am afraid to say that I have been a Canary with regards to the origin of the virus and its escape. I’ve also been a Canary who sang that the spike protein must not be used for a vaccine because it has far too many similarities to human epitopes. I was the Canary who chirped loudest about lockdown; that the benefits could not possibly outweigh the disastrous and obvious long term effects. Unfortunately, all these predictions have been proven correct. The vaccine programme was clearly the result of fraud, corruption and incompetence, at best. I have squawked long and loud that it should never have been given to children and young adults; that it should never have been given as a booster vaccine. Unfortunately, we Canaries must now unite to sing our song at top volume. We must bring attention to the disaster of the COVID pandemic policies, the fallout from which will continue to cause catastrophic loss of life, to say nothing of a massive negative effect on the economy and democracy.”
“We say Never Again.”
Covid will never fully go away.
This current strain has already had a massive global impact, infecting millions.
The next cycle will have a similar effect on the world, though not quite as much.
Each cycle will come and go, having successively less impact than the last,
until, 30 years after the initial outbreak, people barely notice when there’s a new cycle.
Even though we’ll be constantly reminded of it by our smartphones and the mass media, no one will worry too much. By then, they’ll have gotten over it and wonder why they’re being reminded of it again.
A bit like U2 albums...