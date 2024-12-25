🎄

This holiday season, we’re thrilled to celebrate some incredible milestones that embody the spirit of truth and hope. Earlier this month, Canary in a Covid World Vol. 2: Money, Fear, and Power joined our first volume in a truly prestigious location: the UK Parliament’s House of Commons library. Both books are now available as resources for Members of Parliament seeking to explore critical perspectives on censorship, propaganda, and the regulatory challenges of our time.

Adding to this season of truth and transformation is the groundbreaking nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services by Donald Trump. With Senate confirmation hearings set to begin on January 3rd, RFK Jr.’s nomination under the inspiring banner of Make American Health Again (MAHA) marks a bold step toward reclaiming health policy from the grip of pharmaceutical influence.

Our second Canary book, featuring 37 more courageous truth-tellers, is an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the challenges and opportunities in reshaping our world. Together, Canary in a Covid World Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 provide an unmatched foundation for critical thinking, as they dive into the plays at hand and amplify voices that inspire action.

Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear and Power - Vol 2 list of authors:

Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. Vol 1 list of authors:

As you prepare for 2025, we invite you to give yourself or someone you love the gift of knowledge and courage. These books are more than stories—they are tools to see through the fog and find clarity in a world reshaped by fear, money, and power.

This Christmas, join the movement. Read the books. Share the message. And stand with us in welcoming leaders like RFK Jr., who dare to challenge the status quo.

Together, we can light the way to a healthier, freer, and more transparent future. 🎁