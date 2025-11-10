Nothing new to see here, folks, not if you’ve been paying attention.

The BBC’s Panorama program has now been exposed for cutting and rearranging Donald Trump’s January 6th speech in a way that completely changes its meaning; See video below.

In the doctored version, the BBC inserted the line:

“We fight, we fight like hell…”

making it sound as if Trump was urging confrontation and inciting violence.

But in the actual, unedited speech, Trump said something entirely different:

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

That is not a minor edit.

It is a total reversal of intent.

You don’t need to support Donald Trump to see how serious this is and how wrong it is.

This is the same pattern we witnessed throughout Covid: narratives shaped by selective editing, omission, and coordinated messaging, always pointing in one direction. Zoom ahead to 3.42 of this video to see Elon Musk challenging the BBC reporter about the BBC’s misinformation about Covid:

In Elizabeth Woodworth’s Chapter 6 — Covid-19 and the Shadowy Trusted News Initiative (Audio version chapter sample) in Canary in a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, she explains exactly how and why these distortions happen. The TNI (Trusted News Initiative) is a formal alliance of media and tech institutions coordinating what information is elevated and what is suppressed. Covid exposed the machinery. This BBC incident shows it is still running.

Reports now suggest BBC Director General Tim Davie and Deborah Turness (both resigned today) were warned months ago about the manipulated footage — yet chose to remain silent.

A whistleblower memo confirms the BBC cut, rearranged, and reframed Trump’s words to manufacture a misleading narrative. Side-by-side comparisons of the doctored clip versus the real one make the manipulation undeniable.

If you’re wondering why trust in mainstream media has collapsed… this is Exhibit A.

A big thank you to The Telegraph in London for its excellent reporting on this breaking story,

