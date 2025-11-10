Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
8d

The BBC, as part of the "Trusted News Initiative" has burned its credibility. The West is no longer a world with credible honest journalism. Like communist countries, we must now regard sources such as the BBC, CNN, and other mainstream news sources, as propagandists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan’l's avatar
Dan’l
6d

Here’s the list of Democrats that complained about the BBC’s disregard of the truth, and the sovereignty of the United States:

0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Canary in a Covid World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture