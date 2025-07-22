It’s impossible to measure the size of the growing global network of individuals who have done their own research, embraced critical thinking, and are now committed to taking charge of their own health—knowing full well that governments and health officials around the world failed them. They will no longer tolerate tyranny, lockdowns, or experimental medical products, all promoted under a false narrative of “safe and effective.”

We are grateful to independent publications like Caduceus, which featured both Canary in a Covid World books on its cover this past Spring, and to Nexus Magazine in Australia, which offers the Canary books for sale through its UK office (+44 1342 322854). We also extend our thanks to booksellers around the world who carry the Canary series, available globally through IngramSpark.

And not to forget Amazon—who published the Canary books from the beginning, when fear and censorship silenced many—helping us get the word out when it mattered most.

With every copy sold, $3 is donated to three organizations at the heart of truth, advocacy, and justice:

React19, supporting vaccine-injured individuals and pushing for recognition and care; ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), taking legal action against government overreach around the world; and Children’s Health Defense, fighting for medical freedom and transparency.

This movement is growing….

Both Canary books have earned Amazon #1 Best Seller status and now both books are held in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library, which are now proudly on the front and back cover of the books: