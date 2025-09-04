Two familiar voices from the Canary community—Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake—have just released a powerful new book: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality (Skyhorse Publishing, 2025) which is now an Amazon #1 Best Seller in Vaccinations and Public Health. Congratulations to you both!

Both McCullough and Leake contributed chapters to our Amazon #1 Best Selling Canary in a Covid World series—Dr. McCullough in both volumes, and John Leake in Volume 1. Their insights have always challenged us to think deeper about medicine, history, and the narratives that shape public trust. This new book is no exception.

We bought 14 copies of their excellent first book, THE COURAGE TO FACE COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and shared it with friends and family; no doubt this book will have an equal powerful impact on educating us and the Canary followers.

About the Book

McCullough and Leake strip away the mythology surrounding vaccines, revealing how ideology and politics have often overshadowed evidence.

They argue that much of the improvement in public health—especially in developed nations—came not from vaccines but from sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions .

The book does not dismiss vaccines entirely; instead, it calls for an honest, nuanced debate about their real role, their risks, and their limits.

It challenges the notion of vaccines as untouchable “sacred cows,” instead treating them as technologies that must be continuously evaluated.

Why It Matters for Canaries

When we first interviewed Steve Kirsch, he was reluctant to question vaccines beyond COVID. Today, he—like Peter, John, and many others—has broadened his scope, asking fundamental questions about the entire vaccine system.

This evolution mirrors what we’ve seen across the Canary community: once-trusted institutions have eroded public confidence, leaving people hungry for facts, honesty, and critical inquiry.

A Call to Readers

If you’ve read our Canary books, you already know the value of hearing from courageous truth-tellers. McCullough and Leake’s Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality is the logical next step. It will broaden your knowledge, challenge your assumptions, and equip you with context that most of mainstream media refuses to provide.

Order your copy

Let’s continue to support these voices—Canaries who dared to speak out early, and who are still leading the charge today.