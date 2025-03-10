New Book Royalty Donation Made to ICAN, React-19 & Children’s Health Defense.
$16,000+ donated to date!
We’re thrilled to announce our third royalty donation of $5,353.50 USD to ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), React19, and Children’s Health Defense —bringing our total contributions to $16,642.50 USD!
The momentum continues, and we look forward to seeing these donations grow as more readers discover the Canary books and help spread the truth.
A huge thank you to all 71 Canaries for their powerful chapters and to everyone who has purchased the Canary books—now Amazon #1 Best Sellers! Your support is making a real difference!
Love, gratitude, and peace to you all.