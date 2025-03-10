We’re thrilled to announce our third royalty donation of $5,353.50 USD to ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), React19, and Children’s Health Defense —bringing our total contributions to $16,642.50 USD!

The momentum continues, and we look forward to seeing these donations grow as more readers discover the Canary books and help spread the truth.

A huge thank you to all 71 Canaries for their powerful chapters and to everyone who has purchased the Canary books—now Amazon #1 Best Sellers! Your support is making a real difference!

📖 Get your copy in print, ebook, or audiobook on Amazon - Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World (Vol. 1) and Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money Fear and Power (Vol. 2)

Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money, Fear and Power Vol. 2 (Substack truncated the images, some chapters are not displayed) - Visit Amazon

Contents:

Canary in a Covid World; How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World Vol 1. (Substack truncated the image, some chapters are not displayed)

Contents:

