It’s been a long journey for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but we extend our heartfelt congratulations as he officially becomes the next HHS Secretary following a full Senate vote of 52-48. Facing relentless Pharma-backed smear campaigns and mainstream media misrepresentation, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to truth, health, and justice. RFK Jr. is a rare breed—one who refuses to back down in the fight for medical freedom and accountability.

We are beyond excited for him and the transformative changes he will bring to restore integrity to public health. *Make America Healthy Again* (MAHA) starts now. The era of censorship is ending, and true transparency is making its long-overdue return. Wishing him the strength and courage to rid the agency of corruption and put the health of the people first.

Our Canary in a (Post) Covid World; Money Fear and Power launch video features RFK Jr. as he writes Chapter 8, Healing a Divided Nation; The Fight For Free Speech, Health and Peace.

More Canaries are Singing in the Halls of Power - Video announcing that both volumes of Canary in a Covid Word, are now available in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library.

