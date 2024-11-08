With Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. General Election, a wave of disenfranchised Kennedy Democrats finds themselves partly responsible for this unexpected outcome. For some, voting for Trump may have been a difficult decision, but for others, it was less about the man himself and more about rejecting what the Democratic Party had come to represent. These Kennedy Democrats see a party of censorship, dominated by big money, increasingly distant from the values they once held dear. Over the Covid years, many began to question the official narratives and policies they felt were rooted more in control than in compassion—a sentiment reflected in Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, where 34 authors lay bare the influence of propaganda and censorship on our lives.

For these voters, the Covid era was marked by lockdowns, censored speech, and a relentless campaign to convince citizens that compliance with “safe and effective” mandates would restore normalcy—a promise that felt hollow. As they watched government agencies, big pharma, big tech, and the media reinforce these narratives, many Kennedy Democrats grew skeptical and aligned with the voices in Canary in a Covid World, seeing firsthand the suppression of dissenting experts and the silencing of hundreds of thousands who suffered vaccine injuries.

Now, with the release next week of Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power, these voters are finding their concerns further validated. This second volume in the Canary series, with contributions from 37 thought leaders and truth tellers, dives deeper into the forces they believe have driven recent political shifts: Money, Fear, and Power. It is a rich, varied and disturbing story, told by some of the world’s bravest and most qualified voices, of how health care, information and financial systems have been compromised in the name of profit and control.

Together, the two books serve as essential guides for understanding how censorship and propaganda have reshaped our world and reveal the manipulation behind policies many Kennedy Democrats once trusted.

For these voters, Donald Trump’s win represents an opportunity for real change, with the hope that voices like RFK Jr., Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard—among many others, who may have influence within his administration—will advocate for greater transparency and accountability. Through this coalition, they see a chance to stand against the forces outlined in the Canary series and, perhaps, reclaim a vision of government that serves the people, not the interests of power.