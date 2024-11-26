Jay Bhattacharya, a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, is one of the esteemed authors featured in Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World. His chapter, titled “The Deadly Consequences of Censorship", offers a compelling exploration of how suppressing scientific discourse during the COVID-19 pandemic led to devastating outcomes.

We have followed Jay’s work closely for nearly four years, particularly since his co-authorship of The Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020 alongside Martin Kulldorff of Harvard and Sunetra Gupta of Oxford. The declaration championed "focused protection," advocating targeted measures to safeguard the most vulnerable while allowing society to function. It stood in sharp contrast to the sweeping lockdowns that caused significant societal and economic harm. Despite being labeled "fringe epidemiologists" by Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins, Bhattacharya and his colleagues were, in fact, some of the world’s leading health policy experts, unafraid to challenge the status quo and offer a broader, evidence-based perspective. Without question Jay is a Canary.

Jay’s chapter reflects his integrity, clarity, and courage in the face of unprecedented attacks on scientific freedom. He delves into the high costs of censorship—not only for public health but also for the trust placed in institutions meant to protect us. His writing captures the essence of why open debate and transparent policy-making are indispensable for public health.

Now, as discussions emerge about Jay potentially assuming a key position—such as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)—in the future Trump administration, we fully support this possibility, as I’m sure most if not all 71 Canaries across both volumes of our books do as well. His extensive expertise and proven leadership would be invaluable. Jay’s advocacy for protecting the vulnerable while avoiding the widespread harm caused by lockdowns demonstrates a vision for public health rooted in compassion, rationality, and scientific rigor.

We are honored to include Jay’s chapter in Canary in a Covid World. It is a vital contribution from someone who has been a beacon of integrity and insight throughout the pandemic. Jay Bhattacharya is more than a scholar—he is a voice of reason and humanity in an era where both have often been overshadowed.