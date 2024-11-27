It’s official. Congratulations Jay Bhattacharya!
On behalf of the 71 Canaries, congratulations.
Canary in a Covid World is available through Amazon.
Canary In a Covid World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jay is a man of "thumos," a Greek word that we do not have.
This essay explains his excellence in this regard:
https://integrate.substack.com/p/stanfords-dr-jay-bhattacharya
Perfect pick, virtually the only person who can bring the NIH back to reason.