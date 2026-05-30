Inside Canary in a Climate World
Meet the 38 Climate Canaries and explore the chapters challenging the Net Zero narrative
Here are the Contents pages from Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, featuring the remarkable collection of Climate Canaries and their chapters.
Bringing together 38 experts from across physics, climatology, geology, engineering, economics, medicine, law, journalism, public policy, and independent research, this book explores climate science, energy policy, Net Zero, censorship, institutional pressure, and the wider climate debate from a broad range of perspectives.
The breadth of expertise and experience represented in these pages is extraordinary. Filled with fascinating essays, scientific discussion, investigative analysis, and personal reflections, this volume offers readers a unique opportunity to explore the work of many of the world’s leading Climate Canaries.
Take a look through the Contents pages below and discover the remarkable range of contributors, topics, and ideas featured in this new Canary volume. Available from Amazon here…
From environmental crises like Australia’s legal action against 3M over toxic PFAS contamination, to rising inequality, labor unrest, and climate extremes, we are witnessing the consequences of decisions delayed and responsibilities avoided.
This is not just a moment of disruption. It is a moment of reckoning.
Accountability can no longer be optional.
When corporations pollute, ecosystems collapse, and public health is put at risk, justice must follow not years later, but now.
At the same time, workers are demanding dignity, citizens are demanding safety, and nations are demanding fairness in a system that often protects power over people.
Leadership today must rise above short-term gains and fragmented thinking.
It must:
Enforce environmental responsibility globally
Protect workers in evolving economies
Invest in climate resilience urgently
Ensure that growth does not come at the cost of humanity
The cost of inaction is no longer theoretical. it is visible, measurable, and accelerating.
History will not remember how complex these challenges were.
It will remember whether leaders chose courage over convenience.
The time to act is not coming.
It is already here.
Wow this looks awesome. Yeah. Well done, Chris!