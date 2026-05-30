Here are the Contents pages from Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, featuring the remarkable collection of Climate Canaries and their chapters.

Bringing together 38 experts from across physics, climatology, geology, engineering, economics, medicine, law, journalism, public policy, and independent research, this book explores climate science, energy policy, Net Zero, censorship, institutional pressure, and the wider climate debate from a broad range of perspectives.

The breadth of expertise and experience represented in these pages is extraordinary. Filled with fascinating essays, scientific discussion, investigative analysis, and personal reflections, this volume offers readers a unique opportunity to explore the work of many of the world’s leading Climate Canaries.

Take a look through the Contents pages below and discover the remarkable range of contributors, topics, and ideas featured in this new Canary volume. Available from Amazon here…

Amazon…