How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our World

The Trusted News Initiative (TNI), led by the BBC and joined by major global media and tech platforms, was designed as an early-warning system against “disinformation.” In practice, during COVID it became a mechanism to enforce a single, global narrative — the infamous “safe and effective” line.

What this meant was that leading doctors, scientists, and independent journalists were sidelined or smeared instead of being heard. It was a disaster for free speech, open science, and public trust.

We have seen this firsthand in the Canary in a Covid World series. Dr. Robert Malone — a key Canary (chapter 21 Introducing 5th-Gen Warfare: Terms and Tactics.....) is featured in two of the videos below — shares his personal experience of coordinated censorship, defamation, and even a visit from two FBI agents to his farm, authorized to investigate what he endured over the past five years. His story shows the very real human cost of global propaganda machinery.

We also feature author Elizabeth Woodworth, who dedicated a full chapter in our book to exposing the origins and inner workings of the Trusted News Initiative. Her research connects the dots between media coordination, political influence, and the silencing of critical voices.

Below are three short videos that illustrate how TNI operated — and why we must remain alert to similar patterns in the future. Be alert. Be awake. Don’t be herded.

Dr. Robert Malone discuss how the TNI attacked him and others:

Dr. Robert Malone describes that two FBI agents arriving at his farm to discuss the last five years of coordinated censorship and attacks — and reports they were authorized to investigate:

Elizabeth Woodworth details the global media alliance known as the “Trusted News Initiative” in chapter 6, “Canary in a Covid World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” and explains how it controls the news flow and what we are fed through the main stream media, which is often propaganda. An important chapter in understanding how media propaganda works.

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter. Also available from Apple Books (audio)

Pick up your copy today at Amazon in print, ebook or audio and read / listen to the 34 Canaries that have contributed a chapter. Also available from Apple Books (audio)