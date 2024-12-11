📣 Historic Breakthrough: Canary in a Covid World, Vol. 1 & 2 Now STOCKED in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library! 📚

This is more than a milestone—it’s a defining moment in the fight for truth. Despite years of censorship and suppression, the Canaries have broken through. Their voices can now be heard in one of the most influential legislative libraries in the world.

Why is this so historic?

The UK Parliament, House of Commons Library is not just any library—it’s a critical resource for Members of Parliament (MPs) and their staff, providing access to authoritative information and research to support decision-making, policy development, and parliamentary debates. When MPs need evidence to challenge government policy, influence legislation, or prepare for debates, they turn to the Library.

By being stocked and available for members to borrow in this prestigious institution, Canary in a Covid World Vol. 1 & 2 are now part of the knowledge base that shapes the very policies governing the United Kingdom. This placement ensures that MPs and their teams can reference the courageous insights and critical perspectives that were once buried under censorship. It’s a victory for truth, transparency, and accountability.

The Canary in a Covid World series features a total of 71 Canaries across both volumes—leading scientists, doctors, journalists, researchers, politicians, academics, lawyers, and more. These courageous individuals dared to stand against the tide, and their bravery is now immortalized on the shelves of the House of Commons Library.

The books are already being described as 'compelling,' 'powerful,' and 'impossible to put down'—a true page-turner that reveals uncomfortable but essential truths about censorship, propaganda, and the larger play at hand.

Sir Christopher Chope, Lord Sumption, Andrew Bridgen, Professor Norman Fenton, Dr. Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Aseem Malhotra have contributed essays from the United Kingdom, alongside a truly international roster of 71 Canaries (see below) from America, Ireland, Canada and Australia. Including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Scott Atlas, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Ramesh Thakur and so many more brilliant people.

Watch 11 term UK MP, Sir Christopher Chope (Vol 1, Chapter 4) mention Canary In a Covid World in the UK House of Commons during a debate, also attended by a true champion of the people and fellow Canary Andrew Bridgen (Vol 2, Chapter 9).

To everyone who has supported these books, thank you. Whether you’ve read the books, shared them, or recommended them to others, you’ve helped amplify this message to places of real power and influence.

The world is watching. And as the walls of censorship continue to crumble, it’s time to ensure these vital insights are accessible everywhere.

