Many people have asked us about spike protein detox protocols, and we thought we’d go to the best source we know for an update: Dr. Peter McCullough.

This special guest post comes from “Canary” Dr. Peter McCullough, a world-renowned internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist. Widely recognized as the most published physicians in his field—and one of the most published experts on COVID-19—Dr. McCullough outlines his evidence-based approach to detoxing the body from the spike protein, whether introduced through infection or vaccination. (Video length: 4 minutes, 48 seconds.)

Dr. McCullough is featured in both volumes of Canary in a Covid World alongside 71 other truth-telling Canaries who share courageous, thought-provoking chapters that challenge the mainstream narrative:

– Volume 1: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World, Chapter 15 “The Criminal COVID-19 Vaccine Disaster”

– Volume 2: Canary in a (Post) Covid World – Money, Fear, and Power, Chapter 14 “Modern Medicine’s Great Controversy”

Transcript: (Please share this post)

“I'm Dr. Peter McCullough, presenting for the Canary Substack. The most important

advance we've seen in the pandemic era for those who have had COVID -19 infection

one or more times and for those who've taken COVID -19 vaccines, again,

one or multiple doses of COVID -19 vaccines, we recognize that these populations have taken in the SARS -CoV -2 spike protein in the body. The spike protein is the spine on the surface of the virus. Each viral particle has many, many spike proteins. The vaccinations load huge amounts of spike protein into the body for an uncontrolled dose, uncontrolled duration of time after taking one of the vaccines, particularly messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

So what are we gonna do if our bodies have spike protein and it causes inflammation in the body? It causes the symptoms of post exertional malaise, loss of mental clarity,

muscle weakness, hair loss, chest pain, palpitations, numbness and tingling.

It causes myopericarditis, causes blood clots, stroke, serious autoimmune diseases,

spike protein actually may take down our defences against cancer. What can we do?

The solution that's most widely used today is called McCulloch Protocol, Base Spike

Protein Detoxification. And this is a protocol that I have brought forward.

It's based upon the recognition that Nattokinase, derived from the fermentation of soy, does dissolve the spike protein in intact cell and cell lysate models shown by Tanakawa and colleagues. Nattokinase gets into the bloodstream when one takes an oral supplement that's been shown in pharmacokinetic studies so we know it works like a drug. And then the next is bromelain. Bromelain is derived from a pineapple and the stems of pineapple, it dissolves the spike protein in a different set of locations, proteolytically. And lastly, curcumin, derived from turmeric, doesn't dissolve the spike protein, but it helps block the spike protein effects in the body, as shown in prospective randomized trials.

So here we have three natural ingredients available in supplement format that

can be taken at medicinal doses to begin to unwind this spike protein syndrome.

This is the only approach that's met peer review. It's been peer reviewed and

published in the Journal of the Association of American Physician Surgeons and in

the Springer Nature Cureus Journal of Biomedical Sciences.

We now have several papers demonstrating successful outcomes of using base spike protein detoxification. I have thousands of patients under direct observation. So I can tell you I know it clinically has salutory effects. It’ll take probably 12 months or longer Many are using combination products now the leading combination capsule is by The Wellness Company ultimate spike detoxification. The on the label dosing is two capsules twice a day. I can tell you, I commonly take this up to four capsules twice a day, must be taken on an empty stomach. This delivers a high dose therapeutic level of in Nattokinase at 16 ,000 units a day. We know at that level it's proteolytic.

It's also thrombolytic. Bromelain taken at 500 to 1 ,000 milligrams a day is also

antithrombotic. So safety concern here is bleeding. So we have to understand that

these products used in medicinal doses could increase the risk of bleeding. Everyone

needs to be aware of that. Having said that, coming through the pandemic and out of

it, we're all at excess risk of blood clots because of the spike protein. So

probably all of us need to be on the side of of blood thinning as opposed to

blood clotting.

So this is the McCulloch Protocol, base bike protein detoxification. I'm Dr. Peter McCulloch presenting this on behalf of the Canary Substack. Why don't

you join me and be a Canary to sound the alarm about the pandemic,

SARS -CoV -2 infection and the vaccines and the fact that we have an approach.

We have a treatment approach to help people get out of the difficulty that they've

been placed into through the pandemic. I'm Dr. Peter McCullough. Thanks for listening.”

Here are are the critical references:

McCullough, PA, Wynn, C, Procter, BC. (2023). Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes. Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, 28(3), Fall 2023 90–94. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8286460

Jean-François Lesgards, Dominique Cerdan, Christian Perronne, Jean-Marc Sabatier, Xavier Azalbert, Elizabeth A. Rodgers, Peter A. McCullough. Toxicity of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein with Respiratory Infection and Produced from COVID-19 mRNA and Adenoviral DNA Vaccines. Archives of Microbiology and Immunology. 7 (2023): 121-138.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

HULSCHER, Nicolas; VICKERY, Alexander; MCCULLOUGH, Peter A. Resolution of Refractory COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myopericarditis with Adjunctive Rapamycin. Medical Research Archives, [S.l.], v. 12, n. 11, nov. 2024. ISSN 2375-1924. https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/6099. doi: https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v12i11.6099.

McCullough PA, Hulscher N. Risk stratification for future cardiac arrest after COVID-19 vaccination. World J Cardiol. 2025 Feb 26;17(2):103909. doi: 10.4330/wjc.v17.i2.103909. PMID: 40061285; PMCID: PMC11886387.

Share