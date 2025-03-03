Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s essay “The Deadly Consequences of Censorship” (Ch. 19) in Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World is nothing short of a revelation—a searing indictment of the suppression of scientific debate during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than just a recounting of his personal struggles against censorship, this chapter paints a disturbing picture of a world where alternative viewpoints were silenced, dissenting scientists were blacklisted, and bad policies were imposed with devastating consequences.

Now, Dr. Bhattacharya stands on the brink of a new role—leading the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under a Trump administration, pending confirmation hearings that begin this week. His appointment is a historic moment, marking the first time a scientist so openly critical of pandemic policies is positioned to lead the very institution that played a central role in shaping them.

For those who want to understand why his leadership at the NIH could be a game-changer, Chapter 19 is essential reading.

Censorship Killed People

In his essay, Bhattacharya argues that censorship wasn’t just an abstract threat to free speech—it cost lives. As one of the co-authors of the “Great Barrington Declaration” he and his colleagues advocated for “focused protection,” urging that resources be directed toward shielding the vulnerable while allowing the rest of society to function normally. This approach was vilified and systematically suppressed by government agencies, media, and Big Tech.

Francis Collins, then-head of the NIH, infamously labeled Bhattacharya and his co-authors as “fringe epidemiologists” in a now-exposed email to Dr. Anthony Fauci, instructing a “devastating takedown” of their work. Instead of engaging in scientific debate, institutions weaponized censorship to enforce a single narrative—one that led to prolonged lockdowns, economic devastation, and untold collateral damage.

Bhattacharya details how the suppression of dissenting voices led to preventable deaths, not just from COVID-19 but from secondary effects—missed cancer screenings, suicides, increased poverty, and starvation in developing nations due to supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns.

The Fight for Scientific Integrity

What makes this chapter particularly relevant today is that Bhattacharya’s story is no longer just about the past. His appointment to lead the NIH signals a potential turning point in how public health policy is conducted. If confirmed, he will be in a position to reverse the policies that enabled this censorship and ensure open scientific discourse in future crises.

His critics are already mobilizing against him, fearing that his leadership will expose the grave mistakes made during the pandemic. The upcoming Senate hearings will likely be contentious, as defenders of the lockdown-and-mandate approach attempt to discredit him.

Reading Chapter 19 will give you the context to understand why this fight matters.

Why You Should Buy This Book

“Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World” is an essential read for anyone who values free speech, scientific integrity, and accountability in public health. Dr. Bhattacharya’s chapter is just one of many eye-opening essays by leading experts who dared to challenge the prevailing COVID-19 narrative.

And he is just one of 34 Canaries in this volume—each with their own powerful testimony of censorship, suppression, and resilience. But the story doesn’t stop there. In Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power Vol. 2, another 37 Canaries step forward, exposing even deeper layers of corruption, fear, and financial motives behind the pandemic response.

If you want to be informed before his Senate confirmation hearings—if you want to know the real story behind the censorship that shaped the pandemic response—this book is a must-read.

Grab your copy today and arm yourself with the truth.

Share