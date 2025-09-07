Brianne Ladapo, wife of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, penned the following powerful piece on her Substack regarding the monumental decision to end all vaccine mandates in the state of Florida.

Dr. Ladapo is one of our Canaries and contributed Chapter 20, “Speaking Truth in Letters” How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. His leadership and courage in standing for health freedom continues to inspire many around the world.

We felt it was important to share Brianne’s moving reflections with the Canary network and below is also Dr. Ladapo’s announcement speech of this initiative:

Freedom, Our Forgotten Birthright

Wednesday marked a momentous event that will undoubtedly change the course of history. When Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s courageous and brilliant Surgeon General (and yes, my wonderful husband) announced Florida’s intention to end all vaccine mandates, it was a pivotal and long-awaited victory for health freedom. At the moment of announcement, the crowd erupted with a liberated jubilance that only manifests when souls have finally broken free of their bondage after years of desperation, determination, and defiance. The wild cheering and applause was deafening, matched only by the sobs of relief and gratitude. It was a truly beautiful moment of divinity, and a welcome harbinger of things to come.

However, not everyone is happy about this development. There are an astonishing number of people whose minds are so enslaved that in their frustration, disbelief, and confusion, they can only echo the Machiavellian messaging of their captors. For those who are angry, afraid, and lashing out right now:

I’m not going to debate the wisdom, morality, or science of this decision with you—that time has passed. Millions of courageous parents, healthcare providers, and scientists have spent decades researching and revealing the dubious origins, nonexistent safety profiles, and dirty money trails surrounding vaccines and the greed-driven industry that spawned them. Countless brilliant minds have already done the heavy lifting for you by plainly laying out vaccine efficacy and safety data (which was deliberately hidden from the public) in books, articles, courses, and films. This information is all readily available for you to discover, but it is your own responsibility to reject intellectual laziness and educate yourselves. You can choose to remain uninformed and continue baselessly ranting and blaming others, but if you want to know the truth, simply stop allowing yourself to be spoon-fed by those who have a financial interest in your ignorance and do a little research.

Many of you love to regurgitate mainstream media messaging about the safety, necessity, and efficacy of vaccines, but have little understanding of or real-world experience with their very real, devastating, and—though the pharmaceutical industry would have you believe otherwise—prevalent side effects.

If you had ever taken your perfectly healthy, bouncy, communicative, mischievous two-year-old girl to get a vaccine and watched the light leave her eyes and her sparkle of awareness and engagement fade until she was merely a mute, vacant shell of the child she had always been, you’d feel differently.



If you had ever watched your healthy, athletic spouse visit the doctor for a sprained ankle and acquiesce to the quick vaccine conveniently offered during the routine checkup, only to drop dead less than 24 hours later from “unknown causes,” you’d feel differently.

If you had ever taken your elderly but healthy and active mother, who had been in remission from cancer for 25 years, to get vaccinated, only to somehow develop late-stage, incurable cancer within three weeks, you’d feel differently.

If you had ever watched your healthy, strong 17-year-old nephew, quarterback of his high school football team, collapse and die on the field a week after being vaccinated, you’d feel differently.

If you had the courage to critically examine the origins of medical education in the United States and follow the money back to the early 1900s when John D. Rockefeller used his immense wealth to force doctors to abandon integrative and naturopathic medical approaches and adopt pharmaceutical-based medicine (read the Flexner Report of 1910) in order to further line his pockets and secure power over the medical industry, you’d feel differently.

In response to Wednesday’s announcement, someone said to me that she is “astounded at how little credit my husband, an actual physician, and I give clinical physicians.” I found this an astonishing statement, because if, in fact, you’ve noticed that millions of people—including many highly-regarded physicians (not to mention nurses, parents, teachers, lawyers, scientists, professors, and so many more)—have lost their faith in clinical physicians and the medical industry (which is true), the intelligent response to this observation is not outrage—it’s curiosity.

Logic clearly dictates that if people who have long trusted the establishment and accepted ways of doing things suddenly stop trusting and begin rejecting that establishment, the intelligent response would be to ask why? Intelligent questions might include: “Why do they feel this way?” “What do they know that I don’t?” “What experiences have they had to so profoundly change their opinion about this group or practice?” “What information am I unaware of that might help me understand this phenomenon?” Far too often, the knee-jerk reaction of the uninformed is rage and indignant condemnation, but what they never seem to consider is that it’s not a fluke that millions of people worldwide (a number that, notably, is ever-increasing) have chosen not to vaccinate their children. Rather, it is a deliberate, well-researched, and well-reasoned choice, and an intelligent mind would explore the reasons for this choice rather than blindly judge those who make it. A little intellectual curiosity would not only prevent an extraordinary amount of damage to relationships and families, but it might even save your life—or the life of your child.

Additionally, there are too many people who excuse their blind, near-religious worship of vaccines by citing the omniscience of the physicians who prescribe them. Did you know that most doctors receive less than three hours of vaccine education in medical school? Those of us who have vaccine-injured children have spent hundreds, often thousands of hours on vaccine education. There is a reason public health agencies and pro-vaccine health officials seldom agree to open debate with those who are truly educated about the history, science behind, and legitimate dangers of vaccination: from a moral, scientific, and health policy perspective, vaccine mandates are indefensible because vaccines are not nearly as safe as they would have you believe.

But don’t take my word for it. Please, take personal responsibility for your education and do your own research. Factual information is readily available and waiting for you to discover it. And you know what? Even if you finally, truly, thoroughly research every aspect of vaccines by reading everything there is to read, watching everything there is to watch, and witnessing the suffering of real people who are truly suffering as a result of these so-called immunizations and you still somehow believe the narrative that vaccines were created and mandated “for your benefit,” that’s OK too; you have the absolute right to think that. You have the right to put whatever you want into your own body. However, what you do not and will never have the right to do is to take that choice away from another sovereign being. You do not get to decide what anyone else puts into their body or their children’s bodies. Freedom and choice are the birthright of human beings, and no one—no person, no organization, and no government—has the right to take that choice away.

If you truly believe that vaccines will protect you, then you can go and get them; no one is stopping you. If you actually believe they work and will keep you safe, then you have nothing to fear from unvaccinated people and you have no need to force vaccination on others. Nobody is trying to stop you from exercising your right to vaccinate, but millions of us have watched our loved ones suffer hideous injury and death at the hands of these vaccines, which is why we are unmoved by your fury and self-righteousness. You believe in vaccines because you’ve been told to by a corrupt medical establishment that has a vested interest in keeping you subservient and stupid; at least have the courage to examine your choices and be honest about your reasons for making them.

This is not the last you’re going to hear about moving humanity back in the direction of freedom and choice—where it has always belonged. Your outrage isn’t going to change our beliefs or what we know to be right for ourselves and our families. I suggest you examine your beliefs, where they come from, and why you are still clinging to them, because they will be challenged in the coming days.

You have the absolute right to believe whatever you want—and so do I. It is the responsibility of each one of us to choose what we hold true, what is right and wrong for ourselves and our children, and what is worth fighting for. Despite the herculean efforts of those who have a vested interest in keeping the population weak, uninformed, and easily controlled, this issue is not going away. We will never, ever quiet down, back away, or hide from those who attempt to appropriate our God-given right to sovereignty over our own bodies. We will never suppress the truth to make you comfortable, because this issue—and every other issue that concerns free will and the right to choose—will determine the very future of humanity. This is about freedom v. enslavement, morality v. immorality, justice v. injustice, and light v. darkness. In some battles, there is no middle ground, which is why we will never compromise. There is only one sustainable path forward. Choose light. Choose humanity. Choose freedom.

