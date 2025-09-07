Canary In a Covid World

Canary In a Covid World

Max Rawnsley
Sep 8Edited

I support the freedom espoused.

I also remain concerned at the rambo-style exhibited by Big Pharma. Its role has gone unpenalised, is it waiting for the next chance to benefit from a public health incident? Personally I was a vaxer but its become clear it was a poorly assessed risk with one winner, Big Pharma and its management, aided by CDC in the US and its counterparts around the world. Alongside BP was China, who now has another weapon to panic the West.

Carla Burke
6d

So well written. Thank you.

